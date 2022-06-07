Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim brothers and Cole Swider land workouts ahead of NBA Draft

Three former members of the 2021-22 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team in Cole Swider, Buddy Boeheim, and Jimmy Boeheim have all participated in at least one professional workout with NBA teams over the last week. The three players are hoping to make a strong impression ahead of the NBA draft on June 23rd.

Swider has a workout with the 2020 NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on May 28th.

The Lakers will hold a draft workout with the following participants on Saturday, May 28:



Collin Gillespie – Villanova

Tyrese Martin – UConn

Drew Peterson – USC

Quenton Jackson – Texas A&M

Keon Ellis – Alabama

Cole Swider – Syracuse — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 27, 2022

Swider also had workouts with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks ahead of June’s draft. While the Lakers don't have a draft pick for 2022, they could sign Swider to a Summer League contract or even trade for a mid to late second-round pick to select the sharpshooting forward. It’s been reported that Swider has upcoming workouts planned with Sacramento, Boston, Washington, Portland, and Brooklyn.

The Boeheim brothers have had a plentiful amount of pre-draft workouts with multiple NBA teams. Early last week, Buddy worked out with the Portland Trailblazers and Los Angles Clippers while also working out for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings earlier. Boeheim also has 10 more workouts planned ahead of the draft, according to Adam Zagoria.

Jimmy on the other hand worked out with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks last week. Jimmy is currently training with the idea in mind of playing basketball either in the NBA or overseas, possibly with his brother, if neither Boeheim gets their name called in the draft.

All three of these Syracuse prospects have their work cut out for them in terms of getting drafted, even in the second round, but there is a legitimate shot at these players getting at least a summer league contract or even a spot on an NBA training camp squad.

Going through pre-draft workouts and meeting with NBA teams is essential in developing relationships that could help these young men reach their dreams of playing in the NBA. With mere weeks ahead of the NBA draft, where do you think these former Syracuse hoopers will end up on draft night?