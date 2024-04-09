Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange finish No. 20 in final AP poll of season, FLJ wins Heart of a Coach award

Continuing to add more accolades by the day, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team clinched a top-20 spot in the final AP poll of the 2023-24 season while head coach Felisha Legette-Jack added another significant award to the list of accolades she’s accumulated this year.

In Legette-Jack’s second year with the program, the Orange ranked No. 20 in the final AP poll of the 2023-24 season. Syracuse jumped two spots from the last AP poll after beating Arizona in the First Round before falling just short of an upset win over UConn in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

It’s the first time Syracuse ended a season ranked top-20 in the AP poll since 2018-19, and the news certainly is a testament to the overall success of the Orange over the course of this season under FLJ.

Syracuse ended this season ranked 11 times as an AP top-25 team. The Orange first made an appearance in the AP poll at No. 25 and has since maintained its standing in the AP poll dating back to January 22. Syracuse ranked as high as No. 17 this year, and ultimately ended the year with a 24-8 overall record and a 13-5 record versus the ACC.

In the final AP poll which was released on Monday, Syracuse was the fifth of five ACC teams to end up on the final AP top-25. The Orange trailed No. 4 NC State, No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 17 Duke and No. 18 Virginia Tech. Louisville and North Carolina each also received consideration.

Several days earlier, we also got confirmation that Legette-Jack received the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Kay Yow Heart of a Coach award on Sunday, a major honor considering FLJ overcoming a personal health scare during the preseason only to guide Syracuse through one of its most successful seasons in program history.

As part of the Kay Yow Heart of a Coach award, the FCA annually honors a basketball coach who “exemplified biblical principles over the course of his or her career.” The award is named after Kay Yow, who coached 38 years at Elon and NC State (34 years with the Wolfpack). In 2009, Yow died from breast cancer, but received the inaugural Heart of a Coach award during the Final Four in 2008.

“I am humbled to receive the Kay Yow Coach of the Year Award from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes,” Legette-Jack wrote in a Monday morning SUA release. “This is truly a full-circle situation from where we began our season, when all that we had was faith. To receive this award is the culmination of persistence and faith to be great by our student athletes. I accept this honor and to God be the glory, who Is the head of my life.”

Just before the start of the season, Legette-Jack was ruled out for an “undetermined period of time” due to recovery from an unknown medical procedure. Legette-Jack needed three procedures to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor, but the second-year head coach overcame that to guide the Orange to one of their most successful regular season campaigns in program history.

In addition to winning the Kay Yow Heart of a Coach award, Legette-Jack was previously named ACC Coach of the Year and ended in a tie for second in voting for AP Coach of the Year in women’s college basketball.