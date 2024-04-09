Syracuse men’s soccer: updates on Orange alums in Major League Soccer

With the MLS season now in full swing, plenty of Syracuse Orange alumni are performing at a high level in the league.

Since our last update on March 19, there have not been any momentous shifts in any player’s prospects, yet there is still time with over 25 more regular season games still to come.

Let’s check in on how Orange alumni are currently doing in the MLS and MLS Next Pro.

Alex Bono | 2012-14 | DC United (MLS) | GK

Since our last update, Bono has maintained his place as the #1 keeper for DC United. Although the team is not in the best form and has conceded nine in seven, Bono has been one of the side's top performers. A six-save performance in a two-all draw against St. Louis on March 23rd was followed up by two strong performances against Montreal and Columbus. With these showings, Bono will certainly continue as the starting keeper for DC.

Miles Robinson | 2015-16 | FC Cincinnati (MLS) | CB

Since paring up with former Chelsea boy Matt Miazga at the back for Cinci, the American has been a key contributor in a defense that is currently tied for the fewest goals conceded in the league. Robinson has been instrumental in this development with his physicality and confidence. Two clean sheets and five goals conceded in his six appearances is a testament to why Robinson is a locked-on starter for his club. Furthermore, Robinson is making a great case for himself to start at the back for the USA in this summer’s Copa America.

Kamal Miller | 2015-18 | Portland Timbers (MLS) | CB

Since our last check-in, Miller and his Portland side have been in poor form and have lost three of their last four games, conceding ten goals in this stretch. Despite the team's issues, Miller is still obviously a key player, having played every minute this season outside of one match missed due to injury. Rain or shine, you can expect Miller to feature for the Timbers for the foreseeable future as they look to right the ship.

Ryan Raposo | 2018-19 | Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) | LM/LWB

Raposo has continued in his role with Vancouver as a frequently used rotational player. Since the last update, Raposo has started one match and came off the bench in two. Interestingly, it appears that the wideman contributes most to his side as an impact sub off the bench as his goal and assist across the last two matches both came in cameo appearances. Raposo played the last 28 minutes and provided an assist in a 4-0 demolition of Canadian rivals Toronto. He also scored the game-winner against Kamal Miller’s Timbers in the 88th minute. With the ‘Caps sitting top of the Western Conference, expect the former Orange to continue as a vital contributor.

Deandre Kerr | 2020-21 | Toronto FC (MLS) | ST/LW

Since our last update, Kerr has played in every game for Toronto, appearing once as a sub, and twice as a starter. The Canadian forward's role has certainly increased in recent weeks, likely due to his energy and team-focused mindset. Kerr has yet to score on the season but did have a quality assist for the opening goal in a 2-0 win against Atlanta on March 23.

Abdi Salim | 2020-22 | Orlando City (MLS / Next Pro) | CB

Salim still has yet to feature for an Orlando team that is currently one of the worst in the league. With this lack of game time, Salim did register 73 minutes for Orlando’s MLS Next Pro Side in a 2-0 loss against Miami. With the Orlando defense continuing to struggle even with senior defenders, it appears that Salim will spend his season splitting time between the first-team bench and the Next Pro starting lineup.

Levonte Johnson | 2022 | Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) | LW/RW

Since the last update, Johnson has seen a positive uptick in minutes, coming off the bench as a sub in the last three matches. Although these appearances have yet to lead to any goal contributions for the tricky forward, it is a positive sign to see head coach Vianni Sartini trust the young Canadian in a team that currently looks like it could compete for the regular season and post-season championships. Expect Johnson to continue to grow and thrive in this role.

Buster Sjoberg | 2021-23 | Vancouver Whitecaps (Next Pro) | CB

After not leaving the bench for his first game with the ‘Caps in MLS Next Pro, Sjoberg has played every minute in their next three games. Although the Whitecap defense has been breached seven times across those three matches, it is promising to see that Sjoberg has the trust of his coaches in such a short period with the club. Expect him to continue on as the starting CB for the Whitecaps in MLS Next Pro.

Jeorgio Kocevski | 2020-23 | Orlando City (MLS) | CM

As with Salim, Kocevski has found trouble attempting to break into an Orlando team that has had many struggles this season. Although the Syracuse native has made one MLS substitute appearance since our last update, he has also begun making appearances for Orlando’s MLS Next Pro team (Orlando City B). Hopefully, some minutes in a lower-stake environment will give Kocevski the necessary platform to begin making more appearances in the MLS.

Gabriel Mikina | 2023 | St. Louis City (Next Pro) | CB/CDM

After starting his first match for St. Louis in a loss, Mikina has played in one of the three games available to him in the matches since. This game did come in a win where Mikina played as a center-back in a paring. With plenty more chances for Mikina to shine in upcoming matches, we can expect his role to grow, hopefully just as it quickly did at Syracuse.

Josh Belluz | 2023 | Colorado Rapids (Next Pro) | CB

Belluz ridiculously scored twice in his U.S. Open Cup debut on March 21 and once on his Next Pro Debut in a loss on March 24. With this pair of performances, Belluz demonstrated his dominance in the air, as all three goals came from headers off of corner kicks. Since hitting the ground running for his new side, Belluz has played in every MLS Next match for the Rapids. Expect this trend to continue as the towering defender imposes his will on this new league.

Nate Edwards | 2023 | Toronto FC (Next Pro) | RWB/RM

On a bit of a weird schedule, Edward’s TFCII side has only played two games this season. Luckily for the Canadian-born wideman, he has played 122 of the 180 minutes available to him. Earning the start in his second game and playing more minutes than the first, expect Edwards’ role to continue to grow as he develops in his home country.

As shown, some of the SU graduates have found their early-season goings easier than others, yet there are still 25+ games ahead for the Orange to make their marks. Stay tuned for more updates on Syracuse soccer in the MLS, Europe, and in Central New York.