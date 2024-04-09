Syracuse track and field: Taylor Mascetta selected to Citius Magazine Magic Boost Program

Syracuse Orange graduate student Taylor Mascetta may not be a familiar name to Orange fans now, but her year in Syracuse could make her a familiar name in the future.

Mascetta is a mid-distance runner for Syracuse, who is preparing for a career on the other side of the microphone. The broadcast and digital journalism graduate student was selected as part of Citius Magazine’s Magic Boost program for 2024. The program was designed by Citius founder Chris Chavez to provide opportunity for new voices to gain experience in track and field media. Chris explained his decision to start the program in an email:

My idea for The Magic Boost came in late 2020 as much of the country was having this self-reflection on race in America. It struck me that in track and field, the mixed zone and media was comprised mostly of older, white men. I had been covering track for 8 years at that point and was oftentimes the youngest person in the room and occasionally the only person of color. Harkening back on my experience with The Sports Journalism Institute (a program aimed at increasing the diversity and adding more women into sports newsrooms), I took inspiration from the program’s model to apply it directly to track and field. Track and field is one of the most diverse sports and it deserves a media population that reflects that. So the key was to find young, emerging content creators in the space looking to pursue a career in track and field storytelling.

The program participants started their experience covering this winter’s Millrose Games and they will close out their experience at the Pre Classic in Oregon this summer. For Taylor this was an opportunity to combine two of her passions: “I wanted to do something I knew I would love, but I had to find something to balance with track. Chris reached out to me and encouraged me to apply. My coaches were super excited for me”

Taylor took advantage of an extra year of eligibility to be able to continue her athletic career, while continuing her education in Newhouse’s graduate program. She explained to me that discovering her passion late in her undergraduate career led her to Syracuse.

“I found a love for radio and broadcast journalism very late into my college career (at Fordham). I started my junior year....so I wanted to go somewhere that was really good for broadcast and I had actually looked at Syracuse as an undergrad.....I was so nervous about getting into Newhouse....I got an email in the middle of a track meet in February and I saw the email and I went to clear the notification and I accidentally opened it and luckily it said “You’re admitted!”

With experience as an announcer at The Armory Track in New York City, being able to combine her athletic and academic interests helped make the Magic Boost program appealing to Taylor.

When I asked Chris what brought Taylor’s candidacy to the attention of Citius, he mentioned her track background and experience covering other sports.

For this year’s class, our board of directors decided to put together a group that have on-camera, broadcast and social media skills. I think track and field sometimes falls into a trap where we presume former athletes will make the best broadcasters and we oftentimes forget some of the people who actually went to school for it. Taylor brought a wide-range of experience from her time at WFUV, Syracuse and The Armory that we saw as a strong foundation to build upon. I think another key component was the fact that Taylor has dipped her toes and worked in other sports and observed how commentators, announcers and analysts work in other disciplines so she could try and bring that energy and insight to the running media landscape.

I asked Taylor how she felt her background helped her when it comes to covering track and field, both for the Magic Boost and her post-graduate career in the media industry.

“Getting experience in every single area that I can. Hosting radio at Fordham forced me to look into other sports and learn about them. It’s taught me to know a little bit about everything. Covering Syracuse women’s basketball helped me improve my interviewing skills. I was able to use that at the Millrose press conference”

Taylor also shared that she hopes that the media covering track and field can pull from the coverage of other sports, especially when it comes to profiles as we lead up to the Paris Olympics.

“I think the track and field media can show people who these athletes are like in college basketball where Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have interviews to give people an opportunity to get to know them.”

She’s looking forward to finishing The Magic Boost program both for her career goals of working in sports media in the NYC area, and to continue to pave the way for more women in the field.

“I’m honored to be a part (of Magic Boost). As a woman I’m definitely want to break barriers of the industry and show younger girls that you can do this too. I think Magic Boost is doing a really great job of bringing diverse voices into the media.....One of my classmates might understand a community better than I can, but they can show me to tell their story as well. Boost can do a great job of this”

You can follow Taylor on Instagram or Twitter. Hopefully we’ll see her in the future interviewing fellow Orange track alums on the world’s biggest stages.