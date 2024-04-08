Syracuse women’s basketball: Felisha Legette-Jack finishes tied for second in AP Coach of the Year voting

In a season where she was already named ACC Coach of the Year and received Naismith Coach of the Year consideration, Felisha Legette-Jack locked in another impressive achievement as one of only three coaches to receive voted for AP Coach of the Year.

Despite only receiving two votes in total, Legette-Jack finished second on the ballot for The Associated Press Coach of the Year award in women’s college basketball this season — ending in a tie with Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. Dawn Staley, who just guided South Carolina to an undefeated 38-0 record and the 2024 NCAA Championship, received 27 votes out of the 35-person national media panel.

Both Legette-Jack and Rueck each received two votes. Voting was finalized prior to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, according to the AP.

This season, Legette-Jack guided the Orange to one of the biggest surprise campaigns in the country during the 2023-24 season. After being projected to finish ninth in the ACC prior to the start of the season, Syracuse played far above their initial preseason expectations in Legette-Jack’s second year with the program.

The Orange finished with a 24-8 overall record and a 13-5 record versus the ACC under Legette-Jack, an increase of four wins in both overall record and conference record compared to last season. Syracuse jumped out with an 11-1 record at the start of the season and, despite playing in arguably the deepest conference in the NCAA, ended with 13 in-conference wins (four against AP top-15 opponents). Six of Syracuse’s eight losses came against teams ranked in the AP top-25.

By season’s end, Legette-Jack became the first Syracuse basketball coach (men’s or women’s) to win ACC Coach of the Year. This season also marks just the third time in Syracuse women’s basketball history that a coach secured a conference coach of the year award (the others being Barbara Jacobs in 1987-88 and Quentin Hillsman in 2007-08, who both won Big East Coach of the Year).

Legette-Jack also propelled herself into the late season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year award.

To conclude the season, Syracuse earned a six-seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the program’s first tournament in three years. The Orange took down No. 11 Arizona in the First Round, then nearly completed a spectacular comeback in an eventual Second Round loss to No. 3 UConn in Storrs.

With voting for AP coach of the year finalized, Jim Boeheim will remain the lone Syracuse coach in either program to be named AP Coach of the Year (2009-10).

Based on the final vote, Legette-Jack was obviously a long-shot candidate considering the historic season the Gamecocks had this season under Staley. However, it’s good to see FLJ get the much-deserved credit for guiding the Orange to such a quick turnaround in just her second year with the program, as well as pushing Syracuse well above its initial preseason expectations.

We extend some major congratulations over to FLJ for all of the success this season.