Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair delivers strong performance in Women’s College All-Star Game

In yet another memorable performance, Syracuse Orange women’s basketball guard Dyaisha Fair delivered one last time at the collegiate level in the 2024 Women’s College All-Star Game.

As one of the players selected on Team Lieberman, Fair finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals as well as drilled the game-winning shot to beat Team Miller 95-88. Fair led Team Lieberman finished first in both assists and steals as well as scored the second-most points in the All-Star Game.

Dyaisha Fair just doing Dyaisha Fair things at the Women's College All-Star Game



ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/AzBccXFuG2 — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) April 6, 2024

Team Lieberman trailed by as much as 20 points in the second quarter, but responded with a strong effort in the second half and stormed back after outscoring Team Miller by 13 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback effort.

The end of game run concludes with this shot by Fair to deliver a win for Team Lieberman in Cleveland:

DYAISHA FAIR ALL-STAR GAME WINNING SHOT!!!



Because of course she did! @DyaishaFair is a bucket



ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/ulkvvTicxi — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) April 6, 2024

With the upcoming WNBA Draft nearing, Fair shined at a crucial moment as she aims to solidify herself as a first round selection.

For context, ESPN recently projected Fair to be selected No. 10 overall in its most recent mock draft released prior to the All-Star Game. Fair was the only player projected to be selected in the top-12 on ESPN’s latest mock draft that participated in the All-Star Game.

Two days before the All-Star Game, Fair announced she was declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. She’s hoping to become the sixth player in Syracuse women’s basketball history to get drafted.

We’ll have more draft coverage of Fair closer to the draft, which is currently scheduled for Monday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we hope you enjoyed what was the final time we see Fair shine at the college level.