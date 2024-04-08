Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange cruise to eighth straight win, 16-7, over Pittsburgh

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team played the rare cold home game on Saturday afternoon, as their last home contest of the regular season was played at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

On a windy early-April day, the Orange cruised to a comfortable, 16-7 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers to extend their winning streak to eight and improve them to 11-3 overall and 7-0 in the ACC.

It was a game in which the outcome was never in doubt, as ‘Cuse displayed their superior skills, athleticism and physicality.

SU opened the game with a pair of goals in the first five minutes, before Pitt responded with an accidental goal that was a failed pass in the direction of the net that went through everyone and slipped past Delaney Sweitzer for a score.

That was the extent of the Panthers’ scoring in the first half, as the Orange went on a 10-0 scoring run that started the running clock with six minutes left in the second quarter and put them up 12-1 at the half.

The domination was so complete that Kayla took Sweitzer, Olivia Adamson and Emma Ward out of the game completely and kept them on the sideline for the second half. She progressively took all the other starters out throughout the third quarter and played basically the entire fourth with all substitutes.

Pitt scored the first goal of the second half before ‘Cuse scored three straight to take their biggest lead at 15-2 going into the fourth quarter. The final goal of those three was a phenomenal effort by Meghan Rode, who took a pass from Mackenzie Rich in the middle of the eight-meter and quickly took a backhand shovel shot while facing away from goal that went across the goalie’s body and landed right in the upper left corner for a spectacular finish.

The fourth quarter belonged to Pitt, as their starters outscored SU’s subs 5-1 to end the game at a score of 16-7.

The offense did whatever they liked on this day as they simply overmatched Pitt’s zone defense with passing that led them to an astounding 14 free position opportunities. ‘Cuse capitalized as they went 8-of-14 on free positions, scoring half their goals from the eight-meter arc on the day.

Emma Tyrrell (6G, 1A) kept up her torrid pace, tying her season-high in goals with her second sock trick and seven points overall. In the last four games, she has 21 goals.

Payton Rowley (3G, 2A) was tremendous with a hat trick and five points, and Nat Smith (3G) made it three players to reach a hat trick for the game. Savannah Sweitzer (1G, 1A) had a pair of points, while Olivia Adamson (1G, 1A) and Emma Ward (1A) had two and one point, respectively, in their one half of play. Joely Caramelli (1G) added a goal, as well.

The defense, too, proved to be an overmatch for their Panther counterparts. Their collective passing and individual athleticism were just not enough to break down the Orange defense in any way while the starters were still in the game.

Pitt finished with the same amount of total shots as turnovers (18), nine of which were caused by SU. Katie Goodale (2CT) and Hallie Simkins (2CT) led the way with a pair of CT’s each.

The only goal Delaney Sweitzer (3SV) gave up all day was the accidental one in the first quarter, and her game ended with three saves and a .750 save percentage before being taken out at halftime. Daniella Guyette (2SV) played the entire second half and made two saves.

Kate Mashewske (15DC) remained on fire in the draw circle with 15 more draw controls to add to her new school record. In the last three games, Kate has 43 draw wins, and she led ‘Cuse to a 19-8 advantage on draws in this game.

The Orange will be back in action next weekend when they travel down to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, April 13 at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra.