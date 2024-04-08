Syracuse football: how are defensive players and coaches feeling after two weeks of spring practice?

We’re just past the halfway point of Syracuse Orange football’s spring practices: three weeks down and two weeks to go before its spring game on April 20. Let’s check in on the latest thoughts of defensive players and coaches as the Orange continues to ramp up activities.

It’s become clear that Fran Brown’s practice style is much different from the previous regime. Drills are incredibly fast-paced and change nearly every five minutes. Players have little time to catch their breath, conditioning them for game-like scenarios this fall.

“Getting that work in right now and getting accustomed to that speed, by the time we get to the season, we should be ready for [the regular season],” linebacker Derek McDonald said.

Puttin’ in the work pic.twitter.com/3tYKUjzROS — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) April 5, 2024

This upped tempo is part of Brown’s philosophy, which made him a national champion as a defensive backs coach at Georgia two years ago. He noted that many players hold off on their intensity in practice until the summer months. But why wait?

“I’m not promised September, so I’m going to dominate April. I just try to live one week at a time. That’s as far as [our team] likes to look out because if you keep looking down the line, you won’t be ready when the time comes,” Brown said.

The first-year head coach still spends parts of practice working exclusively with the DBs, stressing eye discipline in transition. Brown said it’s a skill that flies under the radar but is necessary to become an elite member of the secondary.

Current defensive backs coach Joe Schaefer joins Brown’s staff from Texas A&M, where he previously served as its outside linebackers coach. When Schaefer interviewed for the job over the winter, Brown’s personality struck him. The two opened their first phone call talking about their families for a few hours. At that point, Schaefer realized Brown wanted him for more than just a coaching job.

“[Brown] is as genuine as anybody I’ve ever met. That’s really all you can ask for... What you see is what you get with coach. To me, that’s a breath of fresh air,” Schaefer said.

The battle at cornerback was one of the most wide-open races heading into camp. Over 15 listed DBs are on the roster, making the final depth chart anyone’s guess. But with Deuce Chestnut moving over to safety, Jayden Bellamy and Buffalo transfer Devin Grant appear to be the frontrunner starters.

“Every day they’re getting better. Everyone’s climbing together. I think it’s going to be a race into the first game,” Schaefer said.

It’s still only April, but Brown’s “DART” approach is quickly bringing the Orange together. Detail, accountability, relentlessness, and toughness should have Syracuse prepared well before its regular season opener against Ohio on Aug. 31.

“I thought we were working pretty hard before, but, since [Brown’s] come in, we’ve upped things. The work ethic and what’s demanded of us keeps rising every day,” McDonald said.