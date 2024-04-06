NCAA Tournament final weekend game thread

It’s the final three games of the 2023-24 college basketball season and while the Syracuse Orange are deep into portal season, we know some of you want to discuss the games.

Last night, former Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso helped lead South Carolina into the title game where they will face Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa prevented us from a UConn double title, and tomorrow’s Championship game in Cleveland should be a great one.

Tonight we’ve got this season’s March darlings, the NC State Wolfpack are going for their 10th straight win against Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers. It’s a big meaty men slapping meat with Edey against DJ Burns.

In the nightcap, Danny Hurley’s UConn Huskies look to continue their dominance over everyone but the FAA when they face Nate Oats’ Alabama Crimson Tide. Will Bama keep the Huskies from a repeat?

Garr5 continues to lead the TNIAAM Men’s Tournament Challenge and the Women’s Tournament Challenge could end up in a tie if South Carolina wins.

Enjoy the games!