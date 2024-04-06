Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Pittsburgh preview and game thread

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team keeps on rolling as we approach the second week of April.

Coming off their 17-4 demolition of Cornell on Tuesday, ‘Cuse has now won seven games in a row and sits at 10-3 on the season with a 6-0 record in ACC play.

Today, they meet the Pittsburgh Panthers trying to extend their winning streak and keep themselves perfect in conference.

It’s the final home game of the regular season for the Orange, and it’ll be played at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Opening draw is set for 4 PM on ACC Network Extra.

Headed to @CuseWLAX game tomorrow?



We’re here to remind you to head to CNS Stadium for tomorrow’s game! Parking and admission is FREE! pic.twitter.com/HQOqfvtUqI — 'Cuse Promos (@CusePromos) April 5, 2024

All-time series : 3rd meeting; Syracuse leads, 2-0

: 3rd meeting; Syracuse leads, 2-0 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 16-4, on February 25, 2023

: Syracuse W, 16-4, on February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh last year : 4-13 overall, 0-9 ACC

: 4-13 overall, 0-9 ACC Pittsburgh this year: 4-9 overall, 0-6 ACC

In their third year of existence as a Division I program, the Panthers are having another rough go of it, currently in last place in the ACC at 0-6. All-time, they’re 1-22 in ACC games.

Their wins this season are over Duquesne, Detroit Mercy, Kent State and Central Michigan, who they beat, 18-3, in their last game on Tuesday.

Scouting Pittsburgh

As expected by their record, the numbers are not pretty for Pitt. They’re at or near the bottom of the ACC in the majority of statistical categories.

The Panthers are second-to-last in the ACC in scoring offense (12.15 goals per game) and last in the ACC in scoring defense (13.54 goals-against per game). They’re second-to-last in assists per game, points per game, shots per game and shooting percentage. They’re last in turnovers per game, second-to-last in draw controls per game, and 8th in ground balls per game.

They’re led by a trio of junior attackers who were freshmen in the program’s inaugural season in 2022. Jenna Hendrickson (29G, 8A, 37P) leads the team in goals and points, and she’s flanked by fellow 20-goal scorers Sydney Naylor (25G, 7A, 32P) and Ava Washington (23G, 4A, 27P).

The junior trio accounts for 48.7 percent of Pitt’s goals, 41.4 percent of their points, and 48.3 percent of their total shots, so they’re the big three to watch out for.

Freshman Avery Moon (9G, 16A, 25P) and senior Madigan Lublin (5G, 13A, 18P) are the team’s primary distributors being top two in assists.

Grad transfer Audrey Moran has started all 13 games in net and has a .391 save percentage and a 13.93 goals-against average. She ranks fourth in the ACC at 7.15 saves per game.