Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair prepares for 2024 WNBA Draft

Following the conclusion of a productive and historic five-year collegiate career, it’s officially time to bid farewell to Syracuse Orange women’s basketball guard Dyaisha Fair as she aims to hear her named called in the upcoming WNBA draft.

Last night in Phoenix, Fair competed in the 3-point contest where she fell just short of the finals due to a tie-breaker. She scored 16 points in the first round, followed by 17 in the second.

Dyaisha Fair is moving on in the 3-Point Championship!



Second Round coming up next on ESPN pic.twitter.com/54u2aXnphp — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) April 5, 2024

Fair, who elevated herself into an All-American player and top-three scorer all-time in women’s basketball history, posted a farewell message on social media. In the announcement, Fair wrote a touching farewell to her family, Orange Nation and, of course, Felisha Legette-Jack — who has had the fortune to coach Fair across her entire collegiate career.

“To Coach Jack, I thank you for every word you spoke over my life, I thank you for your leadership, motherhood, faith, belief, your trust but most importantly your love,” Fair wrote in a tweet on Thursday. “Although my time in blue then orange is over, this is not the end of my journey — one you will forever be a part of. Without you I wouldn’t be able to say that I am declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.”

Thank you lord for all you’ve done for me pic.twitter.com/y3H8kh29DX — Dyaisha Fair (@DyaishaFair) April 4, 2024

After a successful tenure in Buffalo, Legette-Jack added Fair to the program approximately one month after taking over as Syracuse head coach. In that two-year window, Syracuse experienced a nine-win improvement compared to 2022-23, then followed that up this past year with a 24-win season which saw the program finish tied for second in the ACC standings and No. 22 in the final AP poll of the regular season.

After joining Syracuse in April 2022 following three years with Buffalo, Fair transformed into one of the best guards in both the ACC and in the NCAAW. Through two seasons, she earned two nods on the All-ACC first team and a bid this past season on the All-American third team — just the second time in program history a player has been named an All-American.

Fair concludes her time with Syracuse averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game in 65 career games. Across five seasons (2019-20 to 2023-24), Fair averaged 22.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals in 153 total collegiate games.

And most notably, Fair achieved two significant milestones this season in the scoring department. She became just the 16th Division I women’s basketball player to reach 3,000 career points (and the first in Syracuse basketball history), and eventually propelled herself to third all-time on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list.

Fair will look to become the first Orange player selected in the WNBA draft since Brittney Sykes (No. 7) and Alexis Peterson (No . 15) were drafted in 2017.

Hopes should be high for Fair in this year’s WNBA draft. She’s currently projected to be picked No. 10 overall to the Connecticut Sun, according to ESPN’s latest mock draft. If selected, she would become the sixth player in program history to be selected in the WNBA Draft and could be the third to be picked in the top-10.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m EST, but Fair will have one more game before then as she suits up in tomorrow night’s 2024 Women’s College All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Best of luck to 3K Dyaisha!