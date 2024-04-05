Syracuse women’s ice hockey: Orange alum Akane Hosoyamada competing in IIHF World Championships in Utica

The IIHF Women’s World Championships are being held this year in Utica. Former Syracuse Orange defenseman Akane Hosoyamada is once again a member of Team Japan.

Hosoyamada who played for the Orange from 2010-2015 has been a member of two Olympic teams and is making her 6th appearance in the World Championships. During her Syracuse career, Hosoyamada was a two time All-CHA team member and was selected the CHA’s Best Defender in 2013.

Team Japan lost their Group B opening game against China in overtime. Akane and her teammates are back in action tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 when they face Germany at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

They will conclude Group B play with games against Sweden on Sunday (11:00 am) and Denmark on Tuesday (7:00 pm). The top three teams from Group B advance to the quarterfinal round.