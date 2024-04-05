 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse women’s ice hockey: Orange alum Akane Hosoyamada competing in IIHF World Championships in Utica

The Orange alum is an assistant captain for Japan

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
Switzerland v Japan: Group A - 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

The IIHF Women’s World Championships are being held this year in Utica. Former Syracuse Orange defenseman Akane Hosoyamada is once again a member of Team Japan.

Hosoyamada who played for the Orange from 2010-2015 has been a member of two Olympic teams and is making her 6th appearance in the World Championships. During her Syracuse career, Hosoyamada was a two time All-CHA team member and was selected the CHA’s Best Defender in 2013.

Switzerland v Japan: Group A - 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

Team Japan lost their Group B opening game against China in overtime. Akane and her teammates are back in action tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 when they face Germany at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

They will conclude Group B play with games against Sweden on Sunday (11:00 am) and Denmark on Tuesday (7:00 pm). The top three teams from Group B advance to the quarterfinal round.

More From Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Loading comments...