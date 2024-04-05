Fran Brown’s message to Syracuse football alumni: “Come Home”

Right before spring camp began, Fran Brown hosted a Zoom call with a large group of Syracuse Orange football alumni. His message to them was simple: we want you back on campus.

“I just want to see them all home,” Brown said during the first week of camp, “Just so many good guys: alums, some of the great players that have played here. I was honored to see that many guys on the call from here. It was great.”

Just like when he was hired by SU, Coach Fran said all the right things. And just like on the recruiting front, he’s backing up his words with actions.

Last night, SU announced that a pair of former ‘Cuse players will put on headsets for the upcoming spring game - a unique approach to help liven up an event that was rather dull the past two years.

Two of our great alums will serve as guest coaches for this year's spring game.



See you in the Loud House on April 20! Get your free ️ at https://t.co/9no6OD3uIv pic.twitter.com/uoJjyI91N5 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) April 4, 2024

John Lally needs little introduction to anyone who’s been watching the renovations to SU’s training and sports medicine facilities unfold. Likewise, Zaire Franklin is only one of the leading tacklers in the NFL the past two seasons and just signed a contract extension with Indianapolis. Bringing them back for the weekend should help attract both more recent and long-term fans to the free event.

The news immediately piqued the interest of many on social media, including three-year starting safety Andre Cisco, who said he will be coming back for the occasion too.

Other alumni including OL Justin Pugh (2009-2012) and QB Zack Mahoney (2015-17) have also said they will be in attendance.

Former players have also been showing up at practice. Jamesville-Dewitt’s own Robert Drummond, a staple of the late-80s Orangemen, shook hands with Fran on day one and has been a regular guest since. His presence, along with the gathering of potential future alumni down the length of the field, shows just how much things have changed for the better.

The SU Spring Football Game will be Saturday, April 20 at 7pm. Admission is free, but anyone attending must claim a ticket.