Syracuse men’s basketball: report indicates Judah Mintz will declare for the NBA Draft

After being the leading Syracuse Orange scorer and playmaker this past season, it appears that Judah Mintz has chosen to end his college career early and declare for the NBA Draft. Mike Waters of Syracuse.com first reported the news yesterday afternoon.

Apparently Mintz wasn’t ready for sources to disclose that yet as he responded rather harshly to the report.

Please stop letting @MikeWatersSYR around the program — Judah Mintz (@Jmintz10) April 4, 2024

Mike Waters doesn’t need anyone to defend his reporting, but if two sources shared the information, then it seems to be more than speculation. No one is surprised that Judah would enter the Draft for the second year in a row, and we’ll also extend him some understanding at having his news released before he wanted.

Mintz averaged 18.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game as a sophomore while shooting just under 44% from the field. He was a second-team All-ACC selection as he passed the 1,000 point mark.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣‼️



Judah Mintz becomes the 66th member of the Orange 1000-point club.



He did it in 59 games, tied for 7th-fastest in program history. pic.twitter.com/CiCTvHo8JL — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 21, 2024

Earlier this week, Dom took a look at Judah’s current NBA Draft stock and we’ll certainly follow Judah’s progress through the pre-draft process. May 29th is the deadline for players to remove their names from the Draft and maintain their college eligibility.

If this is truly good-bye for Judah, Adrian Autry will need to add another point guard to his roster for next season. JJ Starling, Kyle Cuffe, Chance Westry and Elijah Moore are the current guards on the roster for next season.