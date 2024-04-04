Syracuse women’s basketball: Alyssa Latham and Cheyenne McEvans enter transfer portal

The roster makeover for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team this offseason continues as the program will need to address two additional departures to the transfer portal.

In a move that stunned many when the news broke (myself included), forward Alyssa Latham officially entered the transfer portal according to Talia Goodman of The Next. Guard Cheyenne McEvans also entered the transfer portal according to The Next’s transfer portal tracker. With the loss of both Latham and McEvans, Syracuse has now seen four players enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Latham — a six-foot-two forward from Glenwood, IL — was ranked 68th overall among ESPN’s top-100 prospects from the class of 2023 recruitment cycle. She played a sizable role this past season which eventually propelled her to a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team — becoming the first Syracuse player to do so since Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi in the 2018-2019 season.

In 32 career games (26 of which she started), Latham averaged 8.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game. Among the team, she ended the 2023-24 season ranked first in RPG and BPG as well as fourth in PPG, SPG, and MPG.

Over the course of her first year with the Orange, Latham served as a key two-way force even if the specific counting numbers don’t jump out immediately. On offense, her ability to crash the offensive glass blended well with her progress as a jump shooter and overall scorer.

But even with the limited role on offense, Latham grew into a key defensive piece for coach Felisha Legette-Jack, especially because her combination of height, wingspan and athleticism allowed her to be an effective stopper.

Just like that, Legette-Jack will have to manage replacing what was the best prospect Syracuse possessed from the class of 2023.

In addition, a need to improve the guard depth should be even more of a priority for the program this offseason with the departure of McEvans to the portal.

McEvans predominantly played as a backup for the Orange back in the 2022-23 season, her first with Syracuse after transferring over from Buffalo. She only played in 17 career games with the Orange, due to an ACL injury which led to her missing the rest of the 2022-23 season and the entire 2023-24 season. She concludes her tenure with the Orange with averages of 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.4 minutes per game.

Including both Latham and McEvans, six players from the Orange’s 2023-24 roster are slated to not be with the program next season as of Wednesday night. Outside of the departures to the portal, guards Dyaisha Fair and Alaina Rice are also each out of eligibility.

Here is what the current roster looks like for the Orange:

Returners — Georgia Woolley, Dominique Camp, Saniaa Wilson, Kyra Wood, Lexi McNabb, Izabel Varejão, Sophie Burrows, Madeline Potts (redshirt)

Departures — Fair (out of eligibility), Rice (out of eligibility), Latham (transfer), McEvans (transfer), Kennedi Perkins (transfer), Marilena Triantafylli (transfer)

Newcomers — Ka’Shya Hawkins, Olivia Schmitt, Keira Scott

Syracuse now has three roster spots to fill before next season.

Given all the exits, what will Legette-Jack do next?