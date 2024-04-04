Syracuse Olympic sports update: softball returns home, women’s rowing moves up in the rankings

The Syracuse Orange athletic teams have traveled nationwide in recent weeks. Let’s check in on how our beloved Orange teams fared on the road and in the 315.

Syracuse Softball (16-14, 4-8)

After nearly two months on the road, the Orange finally returned to Skytop Softball Stadium for their home opening series against Georgia Tech last week. Makenzie Foster tallied SU’s only RBI in a 5-1 loss in game one on Thursday.

Syracuse got back in the win column with a 6-5 walk-off victory in game two on Friday evening. Kelly Breen went 3/4 with an RBI, but Foster was the hero with a game-winning double. The freshman is only one of four players with a batting average (.304) over .300. She’s also second on the team in on-base percentage (.407).

Pitchers Madison Knight and Julianna Verni combined for a gem in game three, holding GT to one run in a 7-1 win. The Orange got an early lead after an Angel Jasso single and Madelyn Lopez home run in the bottom of the first inning. Graduate student Rebecca Clyde racked up her second three-hit game of the season, hitting that mark for the first time since the opening game

Syracuse was supposed to play Wednesday, but rain pushed back a doubleheader with Canisius to April 17. Next up for the Orange is a three-game series against Clemson, with the first pitch in game one set for 3:00 p.m. on Friday at Skytop Softball Stadium.

Syracuse Tennis (9-9, 3-8)

Over on the court, it was another rough road weekend for the Orange, this time in The Sunshine State. Last Friday, Florida State swept all seven matches, three of which came on tiebreakers. After losing the first set 6-0 in the #1 Singles match, Miyuka Kimoto responded with a decisive 7-5 win in the second set, only to fall 11-9 in the ensuing tiebreaker.

Syracuse then traveled to Coral Gables to face #21 Miami on Sunday morning. The Hurricanes won all three of the doubles matches, but Anastasia Sysoeva finally got the Orange on the board with a tiebreak victory in the #3 Singles match.

While SU might have only won one of 14 weekend matches, the good news is its five-game road trip is finally over. The women next take the court at Drumlins Country Club on Friday at 3:00 p.m. against Notre Dame.

Syracuse Rowing

Out on the water, the Syracuse women’s rowing team moved up four spots to #8 in the Pocock CRCA Poll after a historic finish in the ACC/Big 10/Ivy Dual. There was no race last weekend, so the Orange have two weeks to prepare for this weekend’s Cayuga Cup versus Yale and Cornell. The competition from Fish Creek in Saratoga Springs kicks off on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Elsewhere, former coxswain of last year’s varsity 8, Hannah Murphy, led Cambridge University to a win in the 2024 Boat Race over the weekend. The race, between Cambridge and Oxford University has been an annual tradition since 1927.

Congratulations Hannah Murphy ‘23 and Cambridge



2024 Boat Race champions!

@theboatrace pic.twitter.com/Vfz3NQJU6f — Syracuse Women’s Rowing (@CuseWRowing) March 31, 2024

The men’s rowing team is also in action this weekend, beginning its spring season at the Pac-12 Invitational in Redwood Shores, California. #9 Syracuse will compete against #20 Oregon State, #8 Stanford and #1 Cal on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.