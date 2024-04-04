Syracuse football recruiting: two more 2025 recruits commit to the Orange

Well yesterday brought two more 2025 commitments for Syracuse Orange football.

First wide receiver Julian McFadden became the 11th verbal commitment in the 2025 class, Then last night Virginia running back Malachi Coleman committed, bringing Fran Brown’s total to 12 commits. First, let’s look at McFadden:

McFadden is a 5’11” 170 pound wide receiver from Philadelphia’s LaSalle College, alma mater of former Orange linebacker Zaire Franklin. You might have noticed in his commitment tweet that his coach is former NFL receiver Torrey Smith.

He’s a 3-star recruit on 247 where they have him listed 21st among Pennsylvania players. McFadden also had offers from Boston College and Western Michigan.

With a time of 10.78 in the 100m last year, McFadden certainly bring some speed on the outside. Here’s a look at some of his football highlights from last year:

Speaking of speed, Malachi Coleman has a ton of speed. The 5’11 running back from Roanoke, Virginia had the 3rd fastest time in the 55m dash during the indoor track season. Not 3rd fastest in his league. Not 3rd fastest in Virginia. 3rd fastest in the country at 6.24. Coleman also had offers from Air Force and Old Dominion

Here’s a look at him on the field:

The 2025 Orange class is currently ranked 16th by 247 and 38th by On3.