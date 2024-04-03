Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange collapse in wild, 18-17 double overtime loss to Cornell

The 107th meeting in the Syracuse vs. Cornell rivalry was one for the history books.

Unfortunately for the Syracuse Orange and their fans, they ended up on the wrong side of it in their 18-17, double overtime loss to the Cornell Big Red on Tuesday night in Ithaca. The loss was ‘Cuse’s second in four days and drops them to 9-4 on the season.

It was simply one of the craziest lacrosse games you’ll ever see. It was a game that featured 35 goals, 97 shots, 30 saves, 33 turnovers, 69 ground balls, 13 penalties, five unsportsmanlike conduct or unnecessary roughness penalties, countless momentum swings, one assistant coach ejection at the end of the first quarter, and three goals in the final 20 seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. The word ‘wild’ only begins to describe the insanity of one of the most up-and-down roller coaster lacrosse rides I’ve ever seen.

A big part of that roller coaster was the fact that the Orange collapsed in this game, and did so dramatically. ‘Cuse scored the game’s first seven goals, and maintained the lead all night long as Cornell fought back and eventually tied it up with 20 seconds to go in the fourth off a failed SU clear attempt.

They would take the lead for the first time 10 seconds later when they scored directly off their face-off win, and it looked like that was all she wrote for the night. With 10 seconds left in the game, the ensuing FO quickly popped out to Jake Stevens, who found Sam English on his opposite wing. English ran the ball in all the way from midfield and scored with one second left on the clock for the improbable tying goal that sent the game to OT. I’ve never seen a sequence like that with three goals in 20 seconds at the end of a game, all of which either tied or gave a team the lead and ultimately sent us to bonus lacrosse.

But let’s back up for a second, and take a look at how we got there:

SU 7-0 run in first quarter

Cornell 4-0 run in late first and early second; SU leads 7-4

SU 6-2 run through middle of second quarter; SU leads 13-6

Cornell 4-1 run in late second quarter; SU leads 14-10 at halftime

SU 2-0 run through first half of third quarter; SU leads 16-10

Cornell 7-0 run from late third to 10 seconds left in fourth; Cornell leads, 17-16

SU goal with 1 second left in fourth; Game tied, 17-17

Cornell goal with 47 seconds left in second OT; Cornell wins, 18-17

With the Orange maintaining a healthy lead late in the first quarter off the back of their 7-0 run that began the game, which included an insane Billy Dwan between-the-legs pole goal facing away from the net, offensive coordinator Pat March was ejected from the game for arguing what appeared to be an offside call that wasn’t called against Cornell.

BILLY DWAN SCORED A BETWEEN THE LEGS POLE GOAL @CuseMLAX



(via ESPN+) pic.twitter.com/7OanTjEIyl — TLN (@LacrosseNetwork) April 2, 2024

Whatever March said was bad enough to get him ejected and ‘Cuse assessed a three minute non-releasable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Cornell did score a couple goals during that time frame to bring the game to 7-4, but the Orange fought right back in a ridiculous second quarter that featured 15 combined goals.

Their 6-2 run extended their lead to a game-high tying seven goals at 13-6, but the Big Red would score four goals in the final three minutes of the second to make it a 14-10 Orange lead at the half after one insanely high-octane first half.

The second half calmed down as far as the scoreboard was concerned, but not the intensity. SU did the only scoring in the first eight minutes of the second half, scoring a pair of goals that gave them a 16-10 lead with 6:58 remaining in the third quarter. The vast majority of the time, that kind of lead at that point is enough to get you a win; but not on this night. The Orange would not score again until Sam English’s heroics with one second left, and in the meantime, the Big Red scored seven goals in a row to take the lead.

It was this part of the game where ‘Cuse really collapsed, as an offense that showed off it’s best with 14 goals in the first half, went to sleep with three goals in the second half. The Orange only mustered 10 total shots in the entire second half while simultaneously turning it over 13 times in the same period.

They couldn’t grab any bit of momentum back, keeping the pressure squarely on their defense as they failed to convert chances and let Cornell inch their way closer and closer. In my opinion, they didn’t deserve to win this game given all the plays they failed to make down the stretch that could have made the difference. Aside from the incredible English goal, they didn’t make the plays, and Cornell did.

‘Cuse had nine players finish with multiple points, led by Joey Spallina (3G, 4A) with seven. Owen Hiltz (3G, 2A) had five, Jake Stevens (4A, 9GB) had four helpers and Sam English (3G) had a hat trick. Michael Leo (2G), Finn Thomson (2G), Luke Rhoa (2G), Mason Kohn (1G, 1A) and Christian Mulé (2A) all had two.

Kohn also went 20-of-26 on face-offs, while John Mullen had a rough night going 3-of-10.

Will Mark did everything he could amongst the craziness, making 15 saves and scooping up four ground balls.

The Orange will now have a painstakingly-long, 11-day layoff before they next take the field down in Chapel Hill against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, April 13 at 1 PM on ACC Network Extra.