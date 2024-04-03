Syracuse track and field: Perry Mackinnon’s school record highlights busy weekend

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were at four different meets last weekend as the outdoor season kicks into gear.

Highlighting the weekend was the 2nd Syracuse school record in graduate student Perry Mackinnon’s short Orange career. Mackinnon ran the 10,000 meters at the Stanford Invitational in a time of 28:24 to set a new Syracuse record, joining the 5k indoor record he set this winter. Sam Lawler ran 28:43 in the event and three other Syracuse runners (Paul O’Donnell, Alex Comford and Silas Derfel) were under 29:08.

Savannah Roark (32:50) and Ellie Lawler (33:45) represented the Orange women in the 10,000m at Stanford. These are top 10 times in the ACC so far in 2024.

In the 5,000m at Stanford, freshmen Benne Anderson and Connor Ackley ran 13:59 and 14:04 respectively which put them both in the top 15 in the ACC. The top Syracuse performances at last weekend’s Raleigh Relays were in the 3000m steeplechase from Madison Neuner (10:09) and Julian Franjieh (8:59).

Been working towards this!



Back on the track for four meets this weekend, including some making their outdoor season debuts! pic.twitter.com/5my3vSi11C — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) March 28, 2024

The sprint/hurdle group was in Texas last weekend for the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational. All-American Jaheem Hayles opened up his outdoor season with a 13.65 in the 110m hurdles. Hayles was 6th in the event while Elijah Millard finished 9th in the 400m hurdles in a time of 51.79. Trei Thorogood was 12th in the 100m dash with a time of 10.32. All of these performances are top-5 in the ACC.

Shaleah Colaire turned in two strong performances in the 100m (13.48) and 400m hurdles (1:01.55) in Texas. This puts her in the ACC top-10 in both events. Kitana Burgard’s 11,5 100m dash is the 5th-fastest ACC time of the season.

It’s a quieter weekend coming up as Syracuse will send athletes to compete at Cortland’s Red Dragon Open meet.