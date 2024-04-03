Syracuse men’s basketball: a look at Judah Mintz’s NBA draft stock

Around this time last year, us Syracuse Orange men’s basketball fans faced a similar predicament: what will Judah Mintz do?

Just coming off his second season with the Orange, Mintz shouldered a larger role particular on offense and made strides in some areas but arguably fell short in others. We’ve been down this road before, but what is the current draft stock for the superstar guard? Will Mintz depart or return to Syracuse as he like last year, and what would that decision mean for the program moving forward?

Yet again, we’re back to break down Mintz’s future. As The Clash would put it: “Should I stay or should I go?”

In mock projections in the months leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, Mintz tended to fall as a mid-to-late second round selection. Less than a week before he announced his return to the Orange for his sophomore season, mock drafts projected Mintz as high as 41st and as low as 55th.

Fast forward to this April, and Mintz’s name appears to be less frequently seen on some of the major mock drafts:

Mintz’s mock draft projection: then versus now Mock Draft May 18, 2023 April 2, 2024 Mock Draft May 18, 2023 April 2, 2024 The Athletic 53rd N/A Bleacher Report 45th 52nd ESPN 55th N/A Yahoo! Sports 55th N/A

The recent mocks haven’t had a Mintz sighting pretty much at all, and you do have to go back at least a bit to see him in the draft conversation (writer’s note: after doing some searching around, the most optimistic draft projection for Mintz came from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman who had him going 45th overall to the Orlando Magic on February 24).

So... what happened?

Most of it stems from the on-court product. Looking at the numbers, the increased usage this year led to some notable statistical bumps:

Mintz by the numbers: 2022-23 versus 2023-24 Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Minutes per game 33.3 34 Points per game 16.3 18.8 Rebounds per game 2.3 3.2 Assists per game 4.6 4.4 Steals per game 1.8 2.1 Turnovers per game 2.4 2.9 FG% (attempts per game) 44.3% (12.8) 43.8% (13.4) 3FG% (attempts per game) 30.3% (2.1) 28.2% (2.7) FT% (attempts per game) 75.1% (5.8) 76.5% (8.3)

Let’s be clear that, while frustrating on occasion, Mintz stepped up to the plate despite dealing with the departures of Joe Girard (16.4 PPG in 2022-23) and Jesse Edwards (14.5 PPG in 2022-23) coupled with a roster that performed much better this year, but faced clear issues with depth and spacing down the end of this season.

In that increased role, Mintz led the Orange in PPG, APG, SPG and FTA in 2023-24, a year which saw him earn a spot on the All-ACC second team. He finished second in scoring, second in steals and fourth in assists in the ACC. To an extend, Mintz’s strengths were fortified, which includes the crafty scoring around the rim, the strides as a playmaker, the active hands on defense and a legitimate jolt on both ends of the court.

But the challenge is that Mintz’s weaknesses remain a similar issue for his draft stock now as they did a year go.

The biggest knock on Mintz was the perimeter shooting and specifically both his volume and efficiency from three. After barely shooting above 30% last year, Mintz shot more than two percent worse this season despite increasing his attempts by less than one. Across 64 total collegiate games, he’s currently at a career 29% from three on 151 total attempts.

There’s a host of other things, including the occasional tendency to force shots, the sometimes careless gambles on steals and general stagnation on improving weaknesses. The bottom line is that Mintz’s ceiling is limited given his current skill set coupled with the direction of the NBA’s style of play favoring players who project as multi-positional, versatile threats who ideally can play offense with or without the ball.

For context, only 12 point guards (including Mintz) are projected to be selected in Wasserman’s latest mock draft. That list would include five additional players if we add in players labeled as “PG/SG”, meaning only 29% of the players projected to be drafted are either pure ones or one/two hybrids. Compare that to small forward, where 25 players (43% of Wasserman’s mock draft) from that position are expected to be drafted.

With all that said, three options remain on the table: return to Syracuse, opt into the 2024 NBA Draft and possibly find a spot somewhere in the league or transfer out to another program.

Realistically, if his eyes are still on the league, Mintz would likely play out this year like he did next year: announce his intent to opt into the draft process but retain collegiate eligibility.

Whether Mintz gets drafted or not remains to be seen. That doesn’t mean his chances at going pro are total zeros — just look at how successful teams have been developing prospects in the NBA G League, or recent Syracuse success stories like Buddy Boeheim, Elijah Hughes and Oshae Brissett.

A return to Syracuse would be interesting: it likely closes the window further on his NBA chances but does offer him a clear large role and an avenue for improvement. Should other factors come into play (whatever those may be), Mintz could also just depart to some other program.

We just don’t know... other than that his decision won’t involve Georgetown. Thank goodness.