Syracuse women's lacrosse: Orange down Cornell, 17-4, in rain-soaked road win

You can throw them in rainy and cold conditions. You can take away two of their midseason All-Americans in Katie Goodale and Nat Smith, both of whom missed Tuesday’s game. But you’re going to need a lot more than that to slow down the Syracuse Orange at the moment.

‘Cuse traveled down to Ithaca for their final non-conference game of the regular season, and emerged with a dominant, 17-4 win over the Cornell Big Red to improve to 10-3 on the year as they won their seventh consecutive game.

It was definitely not a clean performance by the Orange, who turned it over 19 times on a slick and sloppy afternoon, but it was a comprehensive one as they dominated every aspect of the game on their way to the 13-goal victory.

The offense put up 17 goals despite the conditions and all the turnovers. Kate Mashewske (12DC) followed up her record-breaking game against Louisville with another dominating performance in this game, helping SU control possession all game long with a 20-4 advantage at the draw circle and a 38-20 advantage on shots, as a result. And the defense, playing without their star in Goodale, had a total shutdown game holding the Big Red to just four tallies.

The first half was a real clinic, as the Orange scored 11 goals and went on runs of 3-0, 3-0 and 5-0 to take a commanding, 11-2 lead into the break.

The third actually belonged to Cornell, who won the quarter, 2-1, as the Orange threw the ball away seven times and only mustered one score to take a 12-4 lead into the fourth. They brought it back in the final frame, however, scoring all five goals to grab the 17-4 victory.

Liv goes top shelf!



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Nc4pl6wDF2 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) April 2, 2024

Olivia Adamson (4G, 1A) led the team on the day with four goals and five points, including the beautiful low-angle goal above.

Emma Tyrrell (4G, 3DC) matched her with four first-half goals before being face-guarded in the second half. She also had three draw wins while subbing in for the missing Goodale and Smith on the draw circle. Her final goal of the day was a particularly gorgeous roll dodge from up top in which she switched hands mid-dodge to gain an advantage and score the goal that gave the Orange an 11-2 halftime lead:

Emma Tyrrell having herself a day!



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/NeixPcgYwG — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) April 2, 2024

Emma Muchnick (3G, 3DC) had a hat trick, all in the fourth quarter, as well as three draw wins alongside Tyrrell on the draw circle. Savannah Sweitzer (2G, 1A) had another nice day with a pair of goals and three points, while Emma Ward (1G, 1A) added two. Meghan Rode (1G), Maddy Baxter (1G, 2DC) and Payton Rowley (1G) all chipped in a goal, as well.

Savannah Sweitzer Emma Muchnick



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/O204RkrM9B — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) April 2, 2024

The defense had a great day, limiting the Big Red to only four goals and 20 total shots while committing 15 turnovers themselves. Kaci Benoit (2CT), switching positions to fill in for Goodale, led the way with a pair of caused turnovers on the afternoon.

Delaney Sweitzer (8SV, 5GB) had one of her best games of the season with eight saves, five ground balls, one caused turnover and a .667 save percentage.

The Orange will be back in action this weekend when they return to ‘Cuse for their final home game of the regular season, to be played at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. They will face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, April 6 at 4 PM on ACC Network Extra.