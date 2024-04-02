Syracuse women’s basketball: center Izabel Varejão announces return for 2024-25 season

We got some resolution to one of the biggest questions facing the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team this offseason, and that was a confirmed return for one of the program’s most experienced players on the roster.

Izabel Varejão, a six-foot-four center who played in 17 games (seven as a starter) for the Orange this past year, announced on Monday that she will be returning to the team for the 2024-25 season. Varejão missed a decent chunk of this past season but served a critical role the only center in coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s rotation, and she’ll be looking to continue that moving forward.

Varejão averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks in 16.9 minutes per game during the 2023-24 season. She missed over two months during the middle of the season due to injury, resulting in her only playing in just over half of the Orange’s games.

Despite player her graduate student season this past year with Syracuse, Varejão still possessed her extra year of COVID eligibility and opts to use it to play what will be her second season with the program.

Varejão transferred to the Orange last offseason from Michigan, where she played in 56 games during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. She averaged career-highs in minutes, points and field goal percentage for Syracuse in 2023-24.

Of course, while it remains to be seen what the final roster will look like, Varejão appears geared to play a similar role as she did this past year. She is (again) currently the only active center on the roster, although Syracuse does still have Alyssa Latham, Kyra Wood and Saniaa Wilson all (presumably) back. Syracuse’s other center on roster from last season, Marilena Triantafylli, entered the transfer portal on March 26.

Welcome back, Izabel!