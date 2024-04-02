Syracuse women’s basketball: guard Kennedi Perkins enters transfer portal

The departures at the guard position for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team continue as the program lost one of its key rotation players from the past two years.

Kennedi Perkins, a five-foot-six guard who played 52 career games across two seasons with the Orange, announced on Monday via Instagram that she would be entering the transfer portal. As of Monday night, she becomes the second Syracuse player to toss their hat into the portal after center Marilena Triantafylli did so on March 26.

“After much prayer and counsel it’s become clear the time has come for me to write my last 2 chapters somewhere else,” Perkins wrote in the Instagram post. “I still have goals that I am seeking to achieve. It is with great excitement that I formally announce that I am entering the portal.”

Perkins averaged 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.1 minutes per game across 29 games for the Orange during the 2023-24 season. While the stat sheet doesn’t jump out, she was the primary backup guard behind Dyaisha Fair and Alaina Rice over the past two years and had served well in her role in coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s rotation.

Perkins concludes her time with career averages of 10 minutes, 2.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game across 52 total games.

With Perkins now in the portal, Syracuse will certainly be looking to fill in the current hole at guard. In addition to Perkins, both Fair and Rice are also completely out of collegiate eligibility.

Georgia Woolley, Dominique Camp, Lexi McNabb and Madeline Potts are the only three Syracuse players listed as guards who are returning to the program for the 2024-25 season (barring any major change). The Orange will also be bringing in class of 2024 prospect Olivia Schmitt into the fold.

As always, we thank Kennedi and wish her the best of luck moving forward.