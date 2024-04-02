Syracuse basketball recruiting: transfer center Eddie Lampkin Jr commits to the Orange

Since January we heard you say that the Syracuse Orange needed to get a transfer center before next season. Well it looks like Adrian Autry took your request to heart as Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. announced his commitment on Tuesday night via On3Sports.

NEWS: Colorado transfer center Eddie Lampkin has committed to Syracuse, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-11 center averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season.https://t.co/nmf9b8FvrB pic.twitter.com/v16eQzVPqL — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 3, 2024

Lampkin is a 6’11” 265 pound center from Texas. He began his career at TCU, playing three seasons before heading to Boulder where he was a starter on this year’s NCAA Tournament team. This season Lampkin averaged 10.6 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Buffaloes. For his career Lampkin shoots 58% from the field and 59% from the foul line.

Lampkin had the following stat lines in Colorado’s three NCAA Tournament games:

13 points and 6 rebounds vs Boise State

21 points and 6 rebounds with 5 assists vs Florida

13 points and 7 rebounds vs Marquette

Lampkin left TCU under some extenuating circumstances, but was known as a fan favorite in Ft. Worth. He has one year of eligibility and he’d certainly give next year’s Orange team the big body it lacked.

If he can continue his success in the post next season, he’ll certainly make quick converts of the Dome faithful.