Syracuse football recruiting: 2025 OL Matthew Hawn commits to the Orange

Fran Brown continues to rack up the commitments for the Syracuse Orange. Yesterday CBA Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Hawn made his commitment to join the 2025 class.

Hawn is listed at 6’6” 270 pounds as he finishes his junior year. He choose Syracuse over offers from Boston College, Rutgers, Duke and Pittsburgh.

As of now, Hawn is unranked by the major recruiting services. He’ll join CBA teammate Darien Williams as they make the two mile trip from Randall Road to East Colvin Street.

Syracuse is now up to ten commitments for the 2025 class and we’re still almost three weeks away from the Orange’s spring game. The class currently ranks 15th by 247 and 38th by On3.