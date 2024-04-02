Syracuse lacrosse gameday: Cornell preview and game thread

The Syracuse Orange lacrosse teams are coming off a very successful month of March that saw the women go 7-1 with three Top 10 wins and the men go 5-1 with two Top 5 wins.

Now, both teams will start April in the exact same way, with a bus ride south to Ithaca for a Tuesday road game with the Cornell Big Red. It is the final non-conference game of the regular season for both.

The women have jumped up to No. 3 in this week’s tightly bunched ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, while the men only dropped one spot to No. 4 after their loss to Notre Dame in a IL Division I Media Poll that features the ACC in the top four spots.

The women’s game will open the day’s festivities with an opening draw at 3 PM on ESPN+. Meanwhile, the men will play the nightcap at 7 PM on ESPN+, and you will hear our very own Christian De Guzman on the PXP call for the game.

Saturday was a great day for the . But there’s a lot of lacrosse left to play. Final month of the regular season starts tomorrow at Cornell. pic.twitter.com/uXR9EqZMR2 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) April 1, 2024

Women vs. Cornell

All-time series : 26th meeting; Syracuse leads, 20-5

: 26th meeting; Syracuse leads, 20-5 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 19-13, on March 28, 2023

: Syracuse W, 19-13, on March 28, 2023 Cornell last year : 7-8 overall, 3-4 Ivy League

: 7-8 overall, 3-4 Ivy League Cornell this year: 7-3 overall, 2-1 Ivy League

Cornell is having an improved season this year in the win department, having already matched last season’s win total.

Scouting Cornell

The Big Red are sixth in the Ivy League in scoring offense (13.50 goals per game) and third in scoring defense (10.10 goals-against per game).

Attacker Josie Vogel (26G, 6A, 32P) leads the team in both goals and points, while midfielder Kylie Gelabert (14G, 16A, 30P) leads the team in assists. Midfielder Bridget Babcock (14G, 10A, 24P, 20GB, 11CT, 14DC) is an all-around player who has already reached double-digits in goals, assists, points, ground balls, caused turnovers and draw controls.

Attacker Maggie Pons (11G, 12A, 23P) actually leads the team in scoring average, but hasn’t played since March 12 against Binghamton. Sophie Ward (15G, 4A, 19P), Dillyn Patten (17G, 1A, 18P) and Caitlin Slaminko (12G, 1A, 13P) are all double-digit goal scorers to round out the Big Red offense.

Goalie Ellie Horner has started all 10 games in net and has a .397 save percentage and a 10.54 goals-against average.

#4 in the Media Poll this week.



#4 Syracuse at #13 Cornell

Tuesday | 7 p.m. | ESPN+#HHH x #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/Rj8zhMm0a5 — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) April 1, 2024

Men vs. Cornell

All-time series : 107th meeting; Syracuse leads, 66-39-1

: 107th meeting; Syracuse leads, 66-39-1 Last meeting : Cornell W, 16-15, in OT on April 11, 2022

: Cornell W, 16-15, in OT on April 11, 2022 Cornell last year : 11-4 overall, 5-1 Ivy League; lost to Michigan, 15-14, in NCAA First Round

: 11-4 overall, 5-1 Ivy League; lost to Michigan, 15-14, in NCAA First Round Cornell this year: 5-3 overall, 2-1 Ivy League

The Big Red have had a back-and-forth season so far, never winning more than two in a row in their first eight games. They have notable wins over Ohio State, Princeton and Yale, and lost in double overtime over the weekend to Penn.

Scouting Cornell

Cornell has a very talented and dangerous offense that is currently No. 4 in the nation in scoring at 15.38 goals per game. They’re No. 2 in the nation in shooting percentage (.365 percent), No. 6 in the nation in assists per game (8.88) and tied with ‘Cuse at No. 4 in the nation in points per game (24.25).

Their defense, however, is a different story as the Big Red currently sit No. 64 in scoring defense at 13.50 goals-against per game. They pair that with a sub-.500 face-off win percentage (.485) that ranks them No. 42 in the nation.

Attacker Michael Long (16G, 22A, 38P) is surprisingly leading the Big Red in points so far, although expected leader and last season’s Tewaaraton Award finalist CJ Kirst (27G, 10A, 37P) is only one point behind him. Long is 13th in the country in assists per game (2.75) while Kirst is fourth in the country in goals per game (3.38). Both players ranked in the top-20 nationally in points per game.

Freshman attacker Ryan Goldstein (8G, 3A, 11P) missed the first five games of the year, but has started his career in style with 11 points in his first three games. He rounds out a very skilled Cornell attack unit. Freshman Willem Firth (16G, 5A, 21P) is another talented newcomer and Hill Academy product that provides another difficult-to-mark goal scorer.

Midfielders Hugh Kelleher (12G, 6A, 18P) and Baldwinsville native Spencer Wirtheim (7G, 9A, 16P) round out the starting six for the Cornell offense.

The Big Red’s starting FOGO, Jack Cascadden, went 21-of-28 during the Lehigh game to open the season, and hasn't played since. In his absence, the unit has struggled led by Marc Psyllos (77-of-169, .456) and Angelo Petrakis (25-of-56, .446).

Their goalies have split time this season, with junior Wyatt Knust starting the first five games and coming up with a .485 save percentage and a 13.07 goals-against average. Freshman Matthew Tully has started the last three games and has a .477 save percentage and a 13.59 GAA.