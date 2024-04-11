Syracuse women’s lacrosse: How is the Orange’s postseason resume shaping up?

For over a month now, everything’s been running smoothly for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team.

They’ve won eight games in a row and have built their resume up significantly in the process. As a result, they’ve moved all the way up to their highest ranking of the season in this week’s ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, where they now sit in the No. 2 slot.

While the ranking is great and is the result of all their recent success, it’s not the determiner of their postseason fate that other statistics and rankings are. So, let’s take a quick look now at how ‘Cuse is looking as we head towards postseason play.

Syracuse resume (numbers courtesy of Lacrosse Reference)

Record : 11-3 overall, 7-0 ACC

: 11-3 overall, 7-0 ACC RPI : 3

: 3 SOS : 3

: 3 Record vs. RPI 1-5 : 0-2

: 0-2 Record vs. RPI 6-10 : 3-0

: 3-0 Record vs. RPI 11-20 : 1-1

: 1-1 Key Wins : Notre Dame, Loyola, Virginia, North Carolina

: Notre Dame, Loyola, Virginia, North Carolina Remaining Games: at Clemson, at Boston College, ACC Tournament

Yes, it turns out month-long winning streaks against difficult schedules do great things for your NCAA Tournament prospects.

And the Orange have been doing great things recently, as they’ve picked up big wins over UNC, Virginia and Loyola to add to their February win over Notre Dame. It’s led to them being top-3 in both RPI and SOS, right behind Maryland and Northwestern in both categories.

After the weekend's games, here is where Bracketology stands in DI WLAX. Things are starting to shake out with several teams moving into Lock status over the weekend.



If you want to know where the model assigned any specific team's probability for getting in, let me know. pic.twitter.com/EjawB4WiYz — Lacrosse Reference (@laxreference) April 8, 2024

What’s great about the Division I women this year is how wide open the race at the top is. It feels like Northwestern is going to find themselves grabbing that No. 1 seed come May (although even that’s not a lock), but the overall race for the top four seeds has so much yet to be determined.

And that’s why, despite ‘Cuse’s tremendous last month, there’s still a lot of work for them to do if they want to secure a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

First off, they can’t afford a slip-up against a solid Clemson team on the road this Saturday. And then from there, they have to avoid what happened to them at the end of last season, where they lost to Boston College in the regular season and got eliminated in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

They were still able to secure the No. 2 seed in the tourney last year because they started the season 15-0. This year, they obviously started 3-3, which means they’ve left themselves a lot more work at the end of this season to ensure a favorable seed in the NCAAs.

In my eyes, they have to either beat BC in their regular season matchup, or at least make it to the final of the ACC Tournament, which would likely mean a victory over a top-ranked opponent in the semifinal round. They need to add at least one more top-flight caliber win to their resume before Selection Sunday, or they’ll find themselves slipping down the seeded rankings quickly, especially in such a wide open year.

If the tournament started today, SU would likely garner the No. 3 seed. But their grasp on it is tenuous, especially with BC and others looming on their upcoming schedule. If, for example, the Orange were to lose to BC and then get beaten by Notre Dame in the ACC semifinals, they’d likely get jumped by both on Selection Sunday; hence why there’s still much work to be done.

The good news is that the team has really come together in the last month and started to look like a team that can contend with anybody after their uneven start to the season.

They’ll be looking to stay hot when they travel down to South Carolina for their first ever trip to the Clemson Tigers this Saturday at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra.