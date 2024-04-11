Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange expected to hire former Mount St. Mary’s HC Dan Engelstad as new assistant coach

After a little over a week without much news, we’ve got some major developments with the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team as Adrian Autry reportedly tapped a new assistant coach to join him along the sidelines.

Syracuse is expected to higher former Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers head coach Dan Engelstad as an assistant, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Wednesday.

Syracuse set to hire Mount St. Mary's head coach Dan Engelstad as an assistant. He brings 11 years head coaching experience and led The Mount to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. https://t.co/IAJBrPny7x — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 10, 2024

Engelstad, who currently sits with a 176–143 all-time record as a head coach, brings eight years of Division 1 coaching experience as both assistant and head coach. He will essentially replace Gerry McNamera, who recently became the new head coach for Siena.

In total, Engelstad has served as a head coach for 11 years between Mount St. Mary’s and Division III program Southern Vermont. He began as an assistant for Mount St. Mary’s for three years (2007-08 to 2009-10) followed by another three-year stint with Holy Cross (2010-11 to 2012-13).

Following his time as an assistant, Engelstad coached for five years at Southern Vermont, which he guided to a 104–34 overall record and four straight first-place regular season finishes in the New England Collegiate Conference. Prior to being reportedly hired, he served as head coach for Mount St. Mary’s since the 2018-19 season and notably guided the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

Much like Autry, Engelstad also boasts recruiting ties in the DMV area, according to Thamel.

While nothing is currently set in stone, bringing in Engelstad certainly adds an intriguing storyline when you take a look at this year’s transfer portal.

Former Mount St. Mary’s guard Dakota Leffew, who is currently in the transfer portal, will be officially visiting Syracuse along with Delaware transfer forward Jyare Davis. Both Leffew and Davis remain the two most frequently mentioned names as potential additions Autry could bring into the mix to replace some of the Orange’s departures this offseason.

Leffew, who played four seasons and 99 games under Engelstad, is coming off a year where he averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

While we had a stretch where things went quiet, expect the next wave of dominoes to fall over the course of the next few weeks.

Moving forward, Engelstad will look to strengthen Syracuse’s current regional strengths in recruitment and provide some experience next to Autry to help make up for the loss of McNamara.