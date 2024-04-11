Syracuse men’s basketball: Mounir Hima enters the transfer portal

Syracuse Orange basketball recently brought in Colorado big man Eddie Lampkin to pair with Naheed McLeod at center. A week after that news, a depth piece from the past two years is moving on.

Mounir Hima, who originally joined the Orange in 2022 as a transfer from Duquesne, is the latest ‘Cuse player to enter the transfer portal:

Syracuse center Mounir Hima is entering the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 7-footer will have two years of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/cr0q4atbky pic.twitter.com/wwBsiQTBpS — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 10, 2024

Hima played sparingly during his time in Orange, appearing in 40 games over two seasons and averaging 6.1 minutes, .8 points, and 1.3 rebounds. Hima only made 13 appearances this past year as he dealt with a lingering back injury.

It may not have been the most glamourous role, but we thank Mounir for his contributions to Syracuse regardless and wish him the best in continuing his college basketball career.

With his departure, SU is back to having four open scholarships for the 2024-25 season. Rising senior forward Jyare Davis, who spent the last three years with Delaware, is scheduled to make an official visit this weekend. We will keep an eye out for other targets.