Syracuse olympic sports update: both rowing teams off to hot start, tennis dominates Senior Day

While there’s been recent news regarding Syracuse Orange basketball recruiting and spring football practices, there’s a ton of live action from other SU sports. Let’s check in and see how the Orange fared in Olympic sports over the past week.

Syracuse Softball (18-17, 4-11)

SU was outmatched against #19 Clemson at Skytop Softball Stadium throughout the weekend. The Tigers swept the three-game series, outscoring the Orange by a combined 26 runs in those games. Despite the losses, Syracuse infielder Madelyn Lopez finished with five combined hits in the series, extending her hitting streak to a season-high four games.

On Wednesday, SU took both games of a doubleheader against Colgate. Game one was an extra-inning thriller, as Lopez got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for an Orange walk-off 2-1 win. In game two, Kelly Breen brought the offense with three hits, including her first home run of the campaign. Lindsey Hendrix, Madison Knight and Julianna Verni were spectacular in the circle, holding the Raiders to just two runs in 16 innings.

Kelly Krushed it!



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/GIvrHI8Hnp — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) April 10, 2024

The Orange head to Seton Hall this weekend for a three-game set with the Pirates beginning on Saturday afternoon at noon.

Syracuse Tennis (10-10, 4-9)

After two weeks on the road, the Orange rounded out their regular season at home with matches against Notre Dame and Louisville last weekend.

The Fighting Irish thumped SU in both the singles and doubles matches, winning 5-2. The Orange won the #1 Doubles with Miyuka Kimoto and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, snapping a two-game losing streak from the pair. Other Syracuse wins came from Anastasia Sysoeva in the #4 Singles in straight sets, and Shiori Ito, who took the #5 Singles match in three sets.

The Orange rebounded on Sunday’s Senior Day, sweeping Louisville 7-0 to break a six-game losing streak. Kanapatskaya ended her career at home on a high note, winning her doubles match 6-2 and her singles contest in straight sets.

Next up for SU is the ACC Tournament beginning Wednesday, April 17.

Syracuse Track and Field

The Orange women’s track team entered four underclassmen runners into the 1500m race in last weekend’s Cortland Red Dragon Open. Sophomore Madeline Lutz led SU with a fifth-place finish and time of 5:09.17, while sophomore Lucy Zombek came in right behind for sixth.

Syracuse has a packed schedule this weekend around the country. Select players will compete in either the Friar Invite from Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday or the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida, on Friday and Saturday.

Syracuse Rowing

On the pond, the Syracuse men’s rowing team moved up two spots to #7 in the IRCA/IRA varsity 8 rankings after an impressive showing at the Pac-12 Invitational. The Orange beat #11 Stanford and #21 Oregon State in both the varsity 8 and second varsity 8 races last Saturday. The following day, SU’s varsity 8 finished just three seconds behind then-#1 Cal, while the 2v8 lost its race by under seven seconds.

The Orange look to keep their momentum going into a battle for the Goes Trophy versus Navy and Cornell at home next Saturday.

On the women’s side, #8 Syracuse’s varsity 4 beat both Yale and Cornell to win the Cayuga Cup last Saturday in Saratoga Springs. Coxswain Chloe Van de Meulebroecke led the charge of the v4 along with bow Mae Sweeney and stroke Elizabeth Vogt, Charlotte Ebel and Alice McNeill. The team earned the ACC Crew of the Week award for their efforts.

The ‘Cuse finished the event with the varsity 4 wins, four second-place finishes and a fourth-place mark. Up next is the UVA Invite against Cal, Oregon State and Stanford from Lake Monticello, Virginia, on Saturday and Sunday.