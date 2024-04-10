Syracuse men’s lacrosse: How are the Orange’s tournament chances looking after back-to-back losses?

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse program hasn’t tasted the NCAA Tournament since they were unceremoniously swept out of the first round of the 2021 edition with a 10-goal defeat to Georgetown in the final game of the John Desko tenure.

In year three under Gary Gait, the tide has started to shift more significantly in an upward direction after a pair of Top 5 wins in March, the first such of the Gait era. Those wins were part of a five-game winning streak that had the Orange at 9-2 and up to No. 3 in the rankings a couple weeks ago.

As the calendar shifted to April, SU’s highly difficult schedule caught up with them in losses to Notre Dame and Cornell, and they’ve dropped to 9-4 and No. 7 in this week’s IL Division I Media Poll.

Number Seven heading to Chapel Hill



#7 Syracuse at UNC

Saturday | Dorrance Field | 1 p.m.#HHH x #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/8OAgB5HsQP — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) April 8, 2024

The feelings have been down, especially with a 10-day layoff following the brutal collapse against Cornell.

As we continue to wait for the Orange’s next game, let’s take a look at how their postseason resume is looking with just two games left in the regular season.

Syracuse resume (all numbers courtesy of Lacrosse Reference)

Record : 9-4 overall, 1-1 ACC

: 9-4 overall, 1-1 ACC RPI : 7

: 7 SOS : 2

: 2 Record vs. RPI 1-5 : 2-1

: 2-1 Record vs. RPI 6-10 : 0-2

: 0-2 Record vs. RPI 11-20 : 1-1

: 1-1 Key Wins : Johns Hopkins, Duke, Colgate

: Johns Hopkins, Duke, Colgate Remaining Games: at North Carolina, vs. Virginia

So, clearly there is plenty to like, or even love, about the current state of ‘Cuse’s resume.

They’re Top 10 in RPI and Top 5 in SOS. They’re one of only a small handful of teams that can claim to be in the top-7 of both.

What’s more, they are the only team in the entire country who can claim multiple wins over teams currently in the RPI Top 5 (Notre Dame, Johns Hopkins, Duke, Virginia, Denver). Their wins over Hopkins and Duke are shining brightly at the top of their resume. And the fact that Colgate beat Army last weekend is a nice plus that moves the Raiders into the Top 20 to further boost SU’s resume (for now).

After the weekend's games, here is where Bracketology stands in DI MLAX.



In terms of the actual percentage of simulations where some of these teams got in:



Duke: 100%

UVA: 1,999 out of 2,000

JHU: 99.8%

ND: 99.5%

Denver: 98.9%

Cuse: 98.8%

Maryland: 96.8% pic.twitter.com/0dxF7LSOFV — Lacrosse Reference (@laxreference) April 8, 2024

It seems that the most important thing for the Orange at this point is to make sure they go to Chapel Hill this weekend and pick up the win. North Carolina is currently 6-5 and No. 28 in the RPI. A loss to them this weekend would actually count as a “bad loss” given the Tar Heels’ resume. It’s a loss they cannot afford if they want to keep themselves in good standing.

A loss this weekend would mean that much work would need to be done against Virginia in the season finale and the potential ACC Tournament, if SU even got there. A win, however, would give the Orange their 10th on the season and lock in their spot in the ACC Tournament. Even if they lost to UVA and in the ACC semifinals, their SOS and top level wins would probably be enough to get them in for the first time in three years.

That is all to be determined over the course of the next few weeks, but for now, one thing is abundantly clear: the Orange have a massive return to action on their hands this weekend on Tobacco Road.

Saturday, 1 PM, ACC Network Extra. Let’s go!