Syracuse men’s basketball: where the Orange stack up on the Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for next season

With UConn ascending yet again as the champion and the 2023-24 season now over, a lot remains up in the air for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team as the countdown to 2024-25 begins.

Adrian Autry still remains in the process of re-tooling the Orange and bringing in new players to make up for some departures to the transfer portal. The final Syracuse roster remains to be determined and the same can be said for pretty much everyone across the NCAA, which means we should be taking the recent wave of way-too-early top-25 rankings with a huge grain of salt.

With that said, despite all the questions left unanswered, Syracuse appears on multiple of those top-25 rankings looking ahead to the 2024-25 season.

The Orange ranked No. 24 on USA Today’s way-too-early rankings for next season which was released on Tuesday. The list released by USA Today ordered teams like Syracuse on a points-based system determined by appearances in way-too-early projections from eight major outlets.

Several days earlier, Syracuse appeared all the way at No. 10 (not a typo!) in a way-too-early top-25 list for next season released by Sporting News. On this list, the Orange only trailed Duke (No. 3) and North Carolina (No. 8) out of all the ACC teams and notably ranked ahead of both Wake Forest (No. 14) and Pittsburgh (No. 20).

The No. 10 ranking catches the eye immediately, right? Again, even the biggest optimist can agree that’s a very high leap to make in what will be Autry’s second season with the program.

Plus, the projection from Sporting News remains Syracuse’s only appearance on any way-too-early rankings list out there:

Where ACC teams rank in the way-too-early projections Team Name ESPN The Field of 68 USA Today 247Sports Sports Illustrated The Athletic Sporting News Team Name ESPN The Field of 68 USA Today 247Sports Sports Illustrated The Athletic Sporting News Duke 1 3 1 4 1 1 3 North Carolina 15 4 6 3 12 9 8 Miami 17 19 - 14 17 18 - Syracuse - - - - - - 10 Clemson - - 13 - - - - Wake Forest - - - - - - 14 Pittsburgh - - - - - - 20

Clearly, the Sporting News ranks as an outlier compared to the other major outlets. It’s also been a quite while for Syracuse to be projected this high this soon. For context, the 2018-19 season marks the last time the Orange were even ranked in the AP top-25 in the preseason.

But, while these are very preliminary projections, there’s a couple important takeaways from the table above:

Duke is clearly the early favorite to be the best team in the ACC with an early case for best team in the country, at least according to the major outlets. In the seven lists selected, the Blue Devils ranked first in half of them and top-three in all but one.

North Carolina seems like the mostly clear second choice out of the ACC teams. Outside of Duke, the Tar Heels are the only other ACC team ranked in all seven lists. The variance is certainly there, however — UNC is ranked as high as No. 4 by The Field of 68 but as low as No. 15 by ESPN.

The next ACC team to watch for — the Miami Hurricanes (writer’s note: yes!). The Hurricanes ranked in the top-25 in five of the lists, all as a top-20 team. Miami sat as high as No. 14 but only as low as No. 19.

Including Syracuse, only three other ACC teams (Clemson, Wake Forest and Pitt) got named on a minimum of one way-too-early ranking. Notable teams not mentioned: Virginia, Virginia Tech and NC State.

In 2024-25, Syracuse plays both Duke and UNC in the JMA Wireless Dome but will have to travel to Coral Gables to face the Hurricanes. Syracuse will also play two games each at home and on the road versus Clemson, WF and Pitt.

One last question we should address: what would it realistically take to propel Syracuse into any preseason top-25 conversation?

Part of that obviously hinges on what Autry can accomplish in the portal. Bringing in Eddie Lampkin Jr. helps, but that counterbalances with the departures of significant contributors like Maliq Brown and Quadir Copeland. There’s also the on-going “is Judah Mintz actually leaving or not?” question still officially left unanswered, whether because he jumps to the portal or the NBA Draft.

As of Tuesday night, the current players that should be on the roster for 2024-25 are as follows: J.J. Starling, Chris Bell, Naheem McLeod, Kyle Cuffe Jr., Chance Westry, and William Patterson. Lampkin Jr. is the lone transfer addition, but Syracuse will also see the promising prospect duo of Donnie Freeman and Elijah Moore be brought into the fold.

Regardless, top-25 status feels like a lot of work ahead. But hey, there’s still plenty of offseason left to go.