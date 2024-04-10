Syracuse men’s basketball: what does Adrian Autry need to match the championship blueprint?

With the UConn Huskies winning yet another National Championship, Syracuse Orange fans wonder when the Orange will get back in the title conversation.

Brian Hamilton over at The Athletic took a look at the way both UConn and Purdue built their rosters.

“National titles in men’s college basketball aren’t won through player development or the infusion of young talent or a canny command of the transfer portal. They’re won by doing all of it.”

So with a lot of time and movement before we know the final 24-25 roster, what does Adrian Autry need to do to get Syracuse back where many fans believe they belong- competing with the top teams in the country.

Player Development

We don’t know what Judah Mintz is going to do yet, or who will replace Gerry McNamara, but as of now the Orange could return three or four starters. Can the Syracuse staff improve the defensive effectiveness of JJ Starling and Chris Bell? Will they be able to get Naheem McLeod to improve his ability to contribute offensively beyond plays at the rim?

What about Kyle Cuffe and Chance Westry? There’s potential for them to provide Syracuse with roster flexibility and more athleticism on the perimeter. Even if Autry aces the next two areas, without growth from the returning players, the Orange won’t reach their ceiling.

Infusion of young talent

We have spent some time telling you about incoming forward Donnie Freeman, but the other 2024 commit Elijah Moore brings an element this year’s Orange squad needed- outside shooting.

Make it two for two! Elijah Moore defeats Aili Tanke, 22-20, in the Skechers Battle of the Champions to win his second event of the competition. pic.twitter.com/yyqRHxzxuL — Intersport Basketball (@IntersportHoops) April 7, 2024

Neither player should have to be counted on to be the top option for the Orange next year, but both could offer some significant help on the offensive end of the floor.

Command of the transfer portal

This last area is also an unknown right now. The Orange are still active in the portal, but the addition of Eddie Lampkin Jr. gives Syracuse a low-post scoring threat, and one with NCAA Tournament experience. Unlike last year when Autry went with transfers with more than one season of eligibility, this year he might need to look for veteran players.

Let’s face it, three seasons without a NCAA Tournament bid means there’s more pressure on Autry and the Orange next year. We saw that this year’s team needed someone who could keep them from unraveling in road games next year.

We won’t have answers anytime soon, but as we follow the off-season news, keep in mind these three components.