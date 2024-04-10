Syracuse football: Oronde Gadsden’s recovery will continue into the summer

Syracuse Orange Tight End Oronde Gadsden will be shut down for the rest of spring camp, Head Coach Fran Brown announced Tuesday. Brown said that Gadsden had screws removed from his right foot, which were put in to heal his Lisfranc fracture from last September.

“I figure let’s get this done now with this kid because he’s one of the better players on our team, I think one of the better players throughout college football,” Brown said. “We want to take care of him and do what’s right for him.”

The surgery puts him on track to be ready for summer workouts, which begin in late May.

Gadsden worked on blocking techniques and ran a few basic routes during the first four spring practices, but he did not participate in the more physical contact drills. He had previously sounded skeptical about playing in the Spring Game, and this decision prioritizes his long-term health - something Orange fans should see pay off later.

“That way, they can see a nice player on the field come September,” Brown said.

Gadsden missed SU’s final 11 games after suffering the injury. In 2022, he was just shy of a thousand-yard receiving season, and the new offense led by QB Kyle McCord is hoping to revive that talent for the next campaign.

Additionally, Wide Receiver Jackson Meeks will also miss the remainer of spring camp to rehab a hairline fracture in his foot. Meeks played through the injury last year at Georgia, but it progressed to a point where surgery was necessary. His estimated recovery time after the surgery is four weeks.

Meeks wanted to finish spring camp, but like O.G., Brown prefers him to be ready for summer rather than risk a further setback now.

There aren’t any other medical reports through camp so far. A few players with previous injuries are still wearing no-contact jerseys, but that’s to be expected.

SU has five practices left, including another closed scrimmage on Saturday, before the Spring Game in the Dome next Saturday, April 20.