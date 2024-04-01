Syracuse men’s basketball: Maliq Brown to enter transfer portal

The exodus from Syracuse Orange men’s basketball continues as Maliq Brown becomes the fourth player to announce he is entering the transfer portal:

Brown is a true 4 but spent most of this past season at the 5 following injuries to Naheem McLeod and Mounir Hima. He played in all 32 games, starting 18, and averaged 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 69.8% from the field.

It’s an unexpected loss after Brown previously told Syracuse.com’s Donna Ditota that he would return to ‘Cuse for his junior season. Now Maliq should be highly targeted in the portal.

The move is possibly related to Donnie Freeman’s imminent arrival on campus, as he is widely viewed as a day-one starter for the Orange. That would leave Brown as either the first man off the bench or staying at the 5.

Brown joins Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, and Peter Carey as Syracuse players currently in the portal. Judah Mintz and Chris Bell are the two remaining members of the Class of 2022 - but it’s possible we see more movement, either from them or J.J. Starling, as Coach Autry rebuilds the program in his vision.