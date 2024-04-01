Syracuse women’s basketball: a deeper look at the Orange’s offseason needs

While it has been relatively quiet so far, expect a lot for news to start to trickle in regrading the future of the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team, especially as transfer portal season really starts to get underway.

We’ve already discussed some of the bigger picture questions facing the Orange this offseason, but now it’s time to take a deep dive regarding the on-court product. While it was a wildly successful year for Syracuse, there’s always room for improvement as Felisha Legette-Jack looks to re-shape the roster for next season.

Here are some of the current holes the Orange should look to address in the offseason:

A clear lead guard

No matter the team, replacing a player like Dyaisha Fair will always be a tough challenge considering her production, general offensive usage and legit three-level scoring. Fair served as the lead scorer for the Orange the past two years, but for the first time in Legette-Jack’s tenure, the team will need to get its offense with someone not named Fair leading the way.

Georgia Woolley will clearly see a larger role in the offense moving forward, especially as a senior entering her third year with Syracuse. She’s a career 13.8 points per game scorer across three years combined with Buffalo and ‘Cuse who can occasionally set up others for success. But her offensive efficiency is roughly the same now as it was last season, and she notably averaged 3.5 turnovers per game as Syracuse’s second main playmaker.

FLJ can go about filling in the Fair hole in several ways. A multi-dimensional, mostly pure scorer could help guarantee some points on the board, but if the Orange can spread Fair’s usage among multiple players, a lead guard who facilitates could fit as well.

Syracuse will be bringing in class of 2024 prospects Madeline Potts (six-foot SG) and Olivia Schmitt (five-foot-five PG) as guard depth with Woolley, Kennedi Perkins and Dominique Camp also in the mix.

The Orange scored the fourth-most points in the ACC and 45th-most in the NCAA this past season, but Fair’s departure leaves a big hole to fill.

Three-point shooting

Another indirect consequence of Fair running out eligibility - the current team is really light on perimeter shooting.

In 2023-24, Syracuse shot 32% from three (fourth in ACC and 110th in NCAA) while only ranking 84th in attempts per game.

We can’t underscore how much Fair contributed to the Orange’s general spacing. Fair shot 37.7% from three this past season — more than six percent higher than the next-best on the team (Alaina Rice, 31.5%). That percentage is elite considering she took 305 total three-point attempts, or roughly 9.5 attempts per game, in 2023-24. For context, that’s 177 attempts more than Woolley, who was second in attempts.

With Fair and Rice both game, that means everyone else left on Syracuse’s roster to date shoots 29% of worse from three.

One reliable interior scorer

Depth at forward will be plentiful next season with Alyssa Latham, Kyra Wood and Saniaa Wilson all projected to be on next year’s team. That’s also not including more perimeter-oriented players like Sophie Burrows or newcomers like Ka’Shya Hawkins (six-foot-2 forward) and Keira Scott (six-foot-one wing).

Center is a bit more of a question mark. Under FLJ, Syracuse has tended to play two forward-sized players down low. It’s helped to catapult Syracuse into a great rebounding team (20th-best in NCAA), but a lack of consistent scoring around the rim led to the Orange sitting just 130th overall this year in field goal percentage.

All four of Latham, Wood, Wilson and Izabel Varejão averaged between 5.0 and 8.6 points per game this past season. You can always hope that there can be improvement from at least someone on that list of players.

At the same time, Syracuse also doesn’t currently boast a legit center on the roster. Varejão (if she comes back...) would be the main option, but with the departure of Marilena Triantafylli to the transfer portal, that spot remains one that could use some extra depth.

Now it’s your turn: where do you think the Orange can improve the most this offseason? Leave your suggests in the comments as always.