How Jim Boeheim’s brutal honesty may have inspired some great Syracuse Orange moments

Before former Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim picked the NC State Wolfpack to advance to the Final Four, he had this to say about them back in the ACC Tournament.

Now you might think that an athlete trying to spite Jim Boeheim might be a new thing, but our research team has uncovered a list of Syracuse moments fueled by innocuous Boeheim comments. Comments below come from anonymous sources who were only willing to share with TNIAAM under the condition that we not identify them in any way.

1984 football win over #1 Nebraska

“We were sitting in a staff meeting when Jake Crouthamel announced that he’d worked out a deal with Tom Osborne to bring Nebraska to the Dome. Jim told Jake that was the dumbest scheduling idea he’d ever heard because the Syracuse team would lose and end up dealing with a bunch of injuries. Well Coach Mac pounded the table, pointed his finger at me and “I’ll show ya Boeheim. We’re gunna beat those Huskers” and then he stormed out of the room. After the win, Boeheim found Mac and told him he thinks Mac could have an undefeated team in a couple of years...”

Air Gait

“Gary and Paul were in Manley trying to dunk one afternoon. Boeheim came out for practice and said “That’s why you should leave jumping and dunking the ball to the basketball players. There’s a reason no one dunks in lacrosse”. The one thing you never do is tell Gary Gait that he can’t do something.”

The 2015 National Championship Weekend

“We had a head coaches meeting that summer. Everyone was talking about what was needed to get a sport into a National Championship position. Ange Bradley said she felt her team was ready to become the first women’s team to win a title and Chris Fox said his xc team had the make up to win. Boeheim just pushed up his glasses and cleared his throat. He looked at Fox and said “You really think you’re going to beat Wetmore’s Colorado team with a Canadian who thinks he’s a basketball player.” Fox gave a laugh and then Jim turned to Ange and said “You’ve done a tremendous job with this program but let’s be realistic. Another Final Four would be a more attainable goal.” Well Ange just glared at him and when they did win the title, he did stop in to congratulate her and tell her he’s glad he was able to motivate the team”

And of course one of the most memorable ones....

Gerry McNamara 2006 Big East Tournament run

“Look the whole rant after the Cincinnati game was funny to us because that Daily Orange survey of Big East coaches wasn’t random. The students were given a list of names of which coaches would agree to speak anonymously for the poll and those names came from Jim. Not only did he feed the names but he had managers bring copies to New York. There were copies at every team meal, in the locker room at MSG. Ask the Holy Shirt guys who gave them the t-shirt design idea”

So it’s not just opposing teams that get the Boeheim Bump. Can it carry the Wolfpack over Zach Edey and the force that is UConn? We’ll have to see next weekend.