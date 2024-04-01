Syracuse men’s basketball: 2024 commit Donnie Freeman impressing at McDonald’s All-American practice

As Syracuse Orange fans have sat and watched the NCAA Tournament unfold, many have wondered how the Orange can get back to the Final Four.

2024 recruit Donnie Freeman is a player many are counting on to help Syracuse get back into next year’s Big Dance. As Freeman prepares for tomorrow night’s McDonald’s All-American Game (9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN), we’ve heard a bit about his practice performances.

On3’s Jamie Shaw listed Freeman 3rd on his list behind Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg. He said this about the incoming Orange forward:

Donnie Freeman is a late-bloomer, but also one On3 has in the top ten. His archetype is one that is finding a lot of success at the highest levels. Listed at 6-foot-9, the forward is effective in the passing lanes and he is very efficient on offense. His touch popped in this setting, knocking down multiple one and two-dribble pull-ups and catch-and-shoot threes. Freeman is a fluid athlete with a switchable defensive upside, and he is figuring out his offensive game and things are coming together quickly.

Rivals’ Rob Cassidy shared a similar opinion that Freeman’s game is improving and should allow him to stand out in this all-start event.

Freeman has been one of the top performers at the last two or three national events on which he’s found himself, as his improved jumper from range has added a dimension to his game, which still features an impressive rebound prowess and ability to finish above and around the rim. Syracuse fans should be ecstatic about Freeman’s trajectory, as his development seems to be hitting a spurt at the most opportune time.

Syracuse commit Donnie Freeman is a BUCKET @DonavanFreeman1 pic.twitter.com/LnsuEcEYSz — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 1, 2024

Freeman, who will suit up for the West squad was named “Biggest Surprise” by ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. ESPN recently bumped Freeman up to a 5-star in their rankings due to “his expanding offensive game and defensive versatility”.

I know people want Adrian Autry to go out and land a big center, but the thought of Freeman and Maliq Brown destroying the pick and roll attempts of Syracuse opponents next season has to excite Autry and his staff.

We’ll recap Freeman’s performance in the McDonald’s Game and keep looking at how he can impact next year’s Syracuse squad.