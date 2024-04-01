Syracuse football recruiting: Orange land Demetres Samuel, Jr.- first 2026 commitment

Fran Brown isn’t worried about finishing the Syracuse Orange 2025 class before he moves onto 2026.

On Saturday, Syracuse received their first verbal commitment for 2026 and it’s a big one. Florida athlete Demetres Samuel, Jr. is a 6’2” 180 pound athlete ranked 77th in his class by On3 (Rivals has him as a 3-star).

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Demetres Samuel Jr. has Committed to Syracuse, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 190 ATH from Palm Bay, FL chose the Orange over Florida, Minnesota, & Nebraska



Samuel is ranked as a Top 80 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (No. 4 ATH) per On3… pic.twitter.com/jwI3QngGz7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2024

Samuels told On3 that he didn’t need long to get the feeling that Syracuse was the right place for him.

“I got there Wednesday and I told them on Thursday that I was committing,” Samuel told On3. “When Syracuse offered, I didn’t know anything about them. The way they recruited me caused them to grow on me. Then I got on campus, saw the environment, spent time with the coaches and I made my decision.”

Despite holding offers from other schools such as Florida, Minnesota and Nebraska, the Florida native surprised himself with the early commitment, nothing that Fran Brown was building an SEC program in the 315.

“I am shocked that I committed to Syracuse,” Samuel said. “I didn’t expect it to happen. They offered about a month ago and I didn’t know much about them, but when I got into the environment, I made the decision.”

This is a pretty good way to start the class and there’s certainly a changing perception around the Syracuse football program among recruits. Yes, 2026 is a long-time away, but it’s ok to feel like Fran Brown and his staff are able to do more than recruit their former Georgia/Texas A&M targets.