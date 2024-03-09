Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange cruise to 15-5 win over Virginia Tech

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team traveled down to Blackburg, VA on Saturday for a return to ACC play, and they emerged with a 15-5 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies that improved their record to 4-3 and kept them a perfect 3-0 in conference.

The win was a comfortable and straightforward one, as the Orange dominated the early play by scoring all six goals in the first quarter and grabbing a 7-0 lead in the second before the Hokies were able to get on the board.

After taking a 9-2 lead into halftime, ‘Cuse continued to control the game in a 4-1 third quarter that extended their lead to 13-3 and started the running clock in the final minute of the period. The final frame was a mere formality and ended up being played to a draw.

The standout of this game was the Orange defense, most specifically their team effort on the ride, where SU was able to utilize their athleticism and physicality to create a possession nightmare for the home team.

Virginia Tech finished the game with a whopping 24 turnovers, 11 of which were officially credited as caused turnovers. They did have plenty of unforced throwaways throughout the afternoon, but the Orange’s pressure was something they struggled with the whole game. They struggled so much, in fact, that they finished the game only having taken 12 total shots. They had twice as many turnovers as shots, which is most definitely a winning recipe for any defensive effort.

Meanwhile, the ‘Cuse offense had trouble holding onto the ball themselves on a wet afternoon down in Virginia. The Orange finished with 19 turnovers of their own, although they were still able to muster 32 total shots despite that.

While the offense did put 15 on the board, there was still more I wanted to see in terms of well executed, movement-oriented teamwork goals. SU only had four assists on their 15 tallies, and the vast majority of goals in this game were scored from free positions or individual dodges.

It’s great that they were able to win some one-on-one matchups in this game, but it hasn’t been done consistently enough this season to be something they can rely on, especially against tougher competition. There’s still plenty of work to be done on their movement.

Emma Ward (3G, 3A) had her most productive game of the season with an evenly split six points. Olivia Adamson (3G) and Maddy Baxter (3G) joined her to make it three ‘Cuse players with hat tricks, and Natalie Smith (2G, 1A) added three points, as well. Savannah Sweitzer (2G) had a pair of goals, and Payton Rowley (1G) and Joely Caramelli (1G) each had a goal.

Defensively, Katie Goodale (4GB, 5CT) had another fantastic game with four ground balls, a ridiculous five caused turnovers, and two draw controls for good measure. Delaney Sweitzer (4SV, 3GB) had a good game with the limited chances the Hokies got against her, finishing with four saves, three ground balls and one caused turnover before being taken out with a few minutes remaining.

Kate Mashewske (11DC) had a solid day on draws, leading the Orange to a 13-10 advantage against a team with the top two draw winners in the ACC. Mashewske won 11 of the 13 draws to herself.

The Orange will be back home next weekend for a massive game in the scope of their season, as they’ll host the North Carolina Tar Heels next Saturday, March 16 at 12 PM on ACC Network.