Syracuse lacrosse gameday: Virginia Tech and Hopkins preview and game thread

It’s a road trip Saturday for Syracuse Orange lacrosse as both teams hit the road for important contests.

The women are in bounce-back mode after their Tuesday night OT loss to Stony Brook, and they’ll be looking to right the ship and keep their conference record perfect as they travel down to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game is set for a 12 PM opening draw on ACC Network Extra.

After beating High Point, 19-13, last Saturday to bring their seven game season-opening homestand to a close, the men are venturing away from the Dome for the first time as they head down to Charlotte, NC for a neutral site edition of their rivalry with the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays. The game, part of the Crown Lacrosse Classic, is a primetime showcase event with a 6:30 PM opening face-off on ESPN+.

Women vs. Virginia Tech

All-time series : 18th meeting; Syracuse leads, 16-1

: 18th meeting; Syracuse leads, 16-1 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 14-12, on April 26, 2023 in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

: Syracuse W, 14-12, on April 26, 2023 in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals Virginia Tech last season : 10-9 overall, 3-6 ACC

: 10-9 overall, 3-6 ACC Virginia Tech this season: 5-2 overall, 1-1 ACC

Virginia Tech enters this weekend with five wins that don’t add up to much (VCU, Mercer, Queens, Louisville, Elon) and a pair of blowout losses to two teams currently ranked in the top three in the nation (James Madison and Boston College).

The Hokies are led by Coastal Carolina grad transfer Kayla Downey (15G, 20A, 35P), who’s having a wonderful start to her VT career. The attacker is tied for eighth in the country in total points (35) and tied for fifth in the country in total assists (20).

With all of Downey’s assist prowess, the Hokies have four other players who’ve scored at least 12 goals this season (five total including Downey herself). Olivia Vergano (18G, 4A, 22P) is the team’s leading goal scorer, and she and Downey are joined by Claire Schotta (16G, 3A, 19P), Ella Rishko (12G, 6A, 18P) and Paige Tyson (12G, 2A, 14P).

Sarah Gresham (44DC) and Olivia Vergano (43DC) are currently first and second in the ACC in total draw controls so far this season.

Sophomore Jocelyn Torres has started all seven games in goal for the Hokies, and has a .405 save percentage with a 10.81 goals-against average.

Men vs. Johns Hopkins

All-time series : 62nd meeting; Johns Hopkins leads, 32-28-1

: 62nd meeting; Johns Hopkins leads, 32-28-1 Last meeting : JHU W, 11-9, on March 11, 2023

: JHU W, 11-9, on March 11, 2023 Johns Hopkins last season : 12-6 overall, 4-1 Big Ten; lost to ND, 12-9, in NCAA Quarterfinals

: 12-6 overall, 4-1 Big Ten; lost to ND, 12-9, in NCAA Quarterfinals Johns Hopkins this season: 5-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten

Hopkins is up to No. 2 in the country after last weekend’s massive, 16-14 win over Virginia in Charlottesville.

They are legit, with wins already over UVA, North Carolina, Loyola, Georgetown and Towson, and their only loss coming in their first game on a miracle, literal last-second goal by Denver that sent the game to overtime.

The Blue Jays are led by attacker Jacob Angelus (13G, 14A, 27P), who leads the team in assists and is shooting a ridiculous 61.9 percent this season (13-of-21). Fellow attacker Garrett Degnon (16G, 3A, 19P) leads the team in goals, and Russell Melendez (7G, 6A, 13P) rounds out their formidable attack line.

Matt Collison (9G, 3A, 12P) leads their midfield and is a massive physical force to defend at 6’4”, 225. He’s joined by Dylan Bauer (4G, 6A, 10P), Brendan Grimes (7G, 2A, 9P), Hunter Chauvette (8G) and Johnathan Peshko (6G, 2A, 8P) to round out the Hopkins offense.

Logan Callahan is their primary FOGO and he’s having a good season at a .563 success rate (63-of-112). Tyler Dunn also takes some, and is at .500 percent (21-of-42).

Grad student defender Beaudan Szuluk is one of the veteran leaders and is coming off a phenomenal game against Virginia in which he had five GBs and four CTs.

Cornell transfer goalie Chayse Ierlan is finding just as much success down in Baltimore, as the graduate has a .551 save percentage and a 9.57 goals-against average.