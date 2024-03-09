TNIAAM reacts: Syracuse basketball thoughts during ACC Tournament time

Syracuse Orange basketball was the topic of this week’s TNIAAM survey and here’s what you told us.

Since this question was asked after Felisha Legette-Jack was named ACC Coach of the Year, who are the 2% who voted no here? The only logical explanation is that they have to be fans of Virginia Tech or NC State.

While the Orange men wait to get started in the ACC Tournament, 88% of you would deem this to be a successful season.

We already know Dyaisha Fair was named All-ACC First-Team, so by a slim margin you expect one of the men to earn All-ACC honors. We didn’t ask you to provide a name, but it’s likely Judah Mintz that the 41% are expecting to be honored. 17% feel pretty optimistic that it’ll be two Orange players being recognized.

Thanks as always to those who participate. Enjoy the weekend and Go Orange!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.