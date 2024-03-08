Syracuse women’s basketball: No. 3 Orange stunned in ACC Quarterfinals, fall 78-65 to No. 6 Florida State

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a regular season full with overachieving expectations and incredible moments, the magic for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team unfortunately ran dry at just the wrong time as the program’s run in the ACC Tournament ended prematurely.

The No. 3 Orange trailed by as much as 27 points (74-47) en route to a 78-65 loss to the No. 6 Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Quarterfinals. In a game where Syracuse never led once, the Orange shot just 27% from the field during the first half while a dominant second half on offense allowed the Seminoles to extend its lead for most of the game. While Syracuse successfully cut that deficit in half, it wasn’t nearly enough as the Seminoles dominated throughout.

And now, Syracuse is leaving Greensboro Coliseum for the third year in a row with another double-digit defeat in its opening round of the conference tournament.

Dyaisha Fair finished with a team-high 23 points (on 7/15 shooting), 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Saniaa Wilson managed to end with 14 points and 8 rebounds in a productive day off the bench, while Georgia Woolley scored 10 points on 4/14 shooting. The duo of Ta’Niya Latson (25 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists) and O’Mariah Gordon (24 points on 9/15 shooting) tore apart Syracuse’s defense for most of the game, while Sara Bejedi (10 points) and Makayla Timpson (10 points and 17 rebounds) also finished in double-figures for the Seminoles.

As expected, Florida State came out with a sense of vengeance right from tip-off and capitalized on the Orange shooting 1/6 from the field out of the game. An and-one transition layup by Latson put the Seminoles up 5-0 early before Fair made two free throws to put Syracuse on the board.

It took two and a half minutes for Syracuse to score its first basket — a runner in the middle of the court by Woolley toward the end of the shot clock. The Orange trailed as much as 10 points (14-4), but consecutive scores from Saniaa Wilson and Sophie Burrows off the bench brought some life to the offense.

Syracuse managed to cut its deficit down to three points before Gordon made a last-second mid-ranger at the end of the first quarter. Fair and Woolley combined for 14 of the Orange’s 18 points to start the game off, and despite starting the game 6/18 from the field (33%), Syracuse entered the second quarter only down 23-18.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst as the second quarter moved on. After Wilson hit a tough shot in traffic to cut the Orange’s deficit down to 23-20, Syracuse missed seven straight shots and went scoreless for over four minutes. Sara Bejedi hit a three-pointer in transition to put the Orange down by 15 points (35-20) with five minutes left in the first half, forcing coach Felisha Legette-Jack to call timeout.

FSU remained out in front as Syracuse’s offensive woes continued throughout the second quarter. The Seminoles led by as much as 16 points in the first half before a moving three by Woolley and a pull-up mid-ranger by Fair helped to at least pull Syracuse a bit closer. The Orange held FSU to no field goals for the final four minutes of the half, but failed to capitalize due to a 3/16 shooting performance during the quarter.

Fair led the way with 11 points and 8 rebounds for Syracuse, as she along with Woolley (8 points, 3/10 from the field) and Wilson (6 points) combined for 25 of the Orange’s 27 points in the first half. The Seminoles only shot 39% from the field in the first half, but second chance points and points in the paint helped to keep them out in front. Gordon scored a game-high 16 points in the half while Bejedi chipped in eight points for FSU.

Yet again, the Seminoles responded as the Orange came out of the second half flat, particularly on defense. Wilson scored off an offensive rebound to cut Syracuse’s deficit down to 39-29, but the Seminoles responded by outscoring the Orange 17-6 through the first five minutes of the third quarter.

Things only got worse as FSU went up by as much as 27 points during the 4th quarter. Syracuse had a better stretch of offense in the second half and trimmed the deficit down to as low as 15 points with under two minutes to go, but it just wasn’t close to being enough to pull off a miracle.

Just like that, the No. 3 Orange have been eliminated from this season’s ACC Tournament, which will continue throughout the rest of this weekend.

Up next for the Orange is trying to re-collect before the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Syracuse will find out its seeding and standing within the bracket on Selection Sunday, which is set for March 17 at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Now it’s your turn: what are your thoughts on the Orange’s early exit from the 2024 ACC Tournament? Can Syracuse rebound in time before the NCAA Tournament begins?