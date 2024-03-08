 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse football recruiting: Orange sign 2024 OL Travis Brown-Miller

By Kevin M Wall
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 21 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - USF vs Syracuse Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange football team continued to add to the 2024 recruiting class yesterday.

New Jersey offensive lineman Travis Brown-Miller from Teaneck becomes the fourth offensive lineman in the 2024 class. The 6’3 315-pound Brown-Miller was unranked but receiving interest from Pitt and Rutgers. He’s only been playing football the last three seasons, so the Orange might be making a wise long-term investment here.

Here’s some video of Brown-Miller in action last season. I’ll leave any evaluation to our resident offensive line expert.

By our unofficial count, the Orange are up to 91 scholarships and with spring practice a couple of weeks away, there will be more player movement news upcoming.

