Syracuse women’s basketball: ACC Tournament Quarterfinal game thread

The Syracuse Orange (23-6, 13-5) open up ACC Tournament play against the Florida State Seminoles (22-9, 12-6) tonight in Greensboro.

Florida State has won five of its last six games and advanced by defeating Wake Forest 70-53 on Thursday. The Orange rallied in the Dome to win the regular season meeting between the two teams by a score of 79-73. Dom has his preview here.

Tip-off between Syracuse and Florida State is set for 7:30 p.m. EST in Greensboro Coliseum. The game will also be available for stream on the ACC Network.

If the Orange win they will advance to tomorrow’s semifinal round to face the winner of NC State and Duke. Should Syracuse win tonight, they will play in the 2:30 semifinal game in Greensboro.