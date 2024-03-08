Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Florida State in the ACC Quarterfinals

After a brief hiatus (and well-earned double-bye), the three-seeded Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team kicks off its 2024 ACC Tournament run on Friday night versus the six-seeded Florida State Seminoles.

Syracuse and the rest of the top-four seeds in the ACC are finally in action as we enter day three of the conference tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Orange are hoping a win in the ACC Quarterfinals against Florida State could give them a better chance for home-court advantage in the NCAA Tournament.

The matchup is a very intriguing one, particularly since Syracuse (in stunning fashion) stormed back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Seminoles and hand the program one of its most signature wins this season. On the other side, Florida State has won five of its last six games and most recently trounced Wake Forest 70-53 on Thursday.

Tip-off between Syracuse and Florida State is set for 7:30 p.m. EST in Greensboro Coliseum. The game will also be available for stream on the ACC Network.

Here’s what to watch for:

ACC Quarterfinals: No. 3 Syracuse versus No. 6 Florida State

Opponent preview: For the second year in a row, the Seminoles reached 20 wins and sit right in the middle of the pack in both the ACC standings and the NCAA Tournament playoff picture. Florida State most recently advanced to the ACC Tournament in the 2019-2020 season. After a close game last time around against the Orange, FSU will certainly be looking for some vengeance.

Previous matchup: In mid-January, Syracuse trailed as much as 18 points (54-36) at home versus the then-No. 15 Seminoles and still faced an eight-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Miraculously, the Orange outscored the Seminoles 25-11 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 79-73 win in the Dome which extended the program’s home record to 11-0 this season at that time. Dyaisha Fair notably scored a game-high 31 points and made a program-record nine threes.

Keys to the game: Florida State had more than double the number of points in the paint as Syracuse did in their last matchup, but outside of that, the Orange held key advantages across the stat sheet. The Seminoles only shot 5/21 from three (compared to 10/21 for Syracuse) while the Orange’s bench outscored Florida State’s reserves 21-4 in that January game. Rebounding and three-point shooting will be the primary factors in this game — can the Orange replicate their success on both those fronts?

Opponent star watch: Four players are scoring in double-figures for the Seminoles, but the duo of guard Ta’Niya Latson (21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game) and forward Makayla Timpson (14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game) will be the duo Syracuse will need to plan its defensive game around.

Matchup to watch for: The guard-forward combos of Fair/Alyssa Latham and Latson/Timpson are going to be important, but the key is the rest of the perimeter players for both teams. Starters Georgia Woolley and Alaina Rice will have a lot to handle on both ends going against the guard pairing of O’Mariah Gordon and Sara Bejedi, each of which is also in double-figures in scoring for FSU.

All-time: Syracuse is 6-6 all-time versus Florida State dating back to the 2013-2014 season. The Orange are 4-2 at home and 0-5 in true road games, but notably defeated the Seminoles 67-66 in Greensboro three years ago in their only neutral-site game of the series.

Gut feeling prediction: Syracuse will have a slight rest advantage, but FSU is going to be a tough test no matter what. The Orange are certainly capable of beating the Seminoles, but a massive comeback seems more improbable so they will need to avoid any major deficit. Syracuse has also remained one of the best second half (specifically fourth quarter) teams in the ACC, and if this comes down to the wire again, we’ll have to hope that comes through on Friday.

Win/loss implications: The winner of this game advances to the ACC Semifinals and will face either No. 2 NC State or No. 7 Duke on Saturday.