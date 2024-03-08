Syracuse men’s basketball: who might the Orange play in the ACC Tournament’s second round?

It was a rough end to the regular season for Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. A loss to Clemson on Tuesday night erased any possibility of a double-bye in the ACC Tournament, putting SU on the court for the second round.

So, who will the Orange face in their first contest? The answer is... it still depends.

While Syracuse ends its regular season on “bye”, so to speak, there’s still seven ACC games on Saturday to finalize the tournament’s seeding. At best, Adrian Autry’s squad can finish as the fifth seed. At worst, seventh in the conference.

The two most important games for Orange fans are Clemson/Wake Forest and NC State/Pitt. Assuming that both projected favorites per KenPom (WF, Pitt) win, SU would drop to the seven seed, playing the winner of the 10/15-seed contest in the second round on Wednesday at 7:00.

For the best-case scenario, Syracuse needs Clemson and NC State to win for the fifth seed. It would then play the winner of the 12/13-seed game on Wednesday at 2:30 before a potential rematch with the Tigers.

If the favorites win all seven games, the Orange are locked into the seventh seed and would play the winner of NC State/Louisville. That wouldn’t be the worst thing, as SU won all four games against the Wolfpack and Cardinals this season, thanks to some historic shooting efforts by Chris Bell.

"He's not human!"



Chris Bell 8-for-8 from 3!



ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/1vYRdVeS2k — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 21, 2024

The winner of that would play two-seed Duke in the ACC Quarterfinals, who the Orange lost to by 20.

If I were a betting man, I predict Syracuse will land the sixth seed. This would happen if either of the two key road underdog wins: Clemson beats Wake or NC State defeats Pitt. SU would most likely play the winner of Boston College/Miami in that scenario, where it’s gone a combined 2-1 against them.

You can choose the winners of Saturday’s games and toggle all scenarios by clicking here.

Regardless of the opponent, it’s very likely that the Orange must win the ACC Tournament to make March Madness. Autry’s uphill battle begins on March 13.

Who do you think Syracuse will play in its first ACC Tournament game?