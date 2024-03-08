Syracuse athletics: Athletes.org looks to educate and engage college athletes

It can be hard to keep up with the ever-changing landscape surrounding the NCAA and Syracuse Orange athletes getting paid for their work on the field or court. One of the newest entries into this ring is Athletes.org, co-founded by Syracuse native Jim Cavale in 2023.

On their website, AO is a self-described players association for college athletes, “committed to maximizing their income, amplifying their voices, and providing on-demand support for key decisions as they navigate college athletics and beyond.”

Athletes.org is primarily concerned with guiding athletes and parents through the current NIL landscape, such as making sure athletes enter deals with certified agents.

AO does not disclose all of its members at this point in time, but, the organization did note that “there are athlete members from eight different teams on [the Syracuse University] campus.” Based on this information, AO’s influence on Syracuse Athletics is already starting to emerge. The only Syracuse athletes that AO has confirmed are star basketball players Judah Mintz and Dyaisha Fair.

AO’s Syracuse ties aren’t just limited to athletes or Cavale either, legendary Cuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim is also a member of the organization’s board of directors. With the board, Boeheim will look at solving issues such as how to best represent players and make them the money they deserve.

One of the program's early signees was Clemson Tiger’s basketball graduate student Amani Freeman. Freeman recalls that upon learning about the organization,

“I really agreed with their mission, and I enjoyed the idea of being a voice for the athletes. I saw it as an opportunity to bridge the gap between athletes and the league that they play. Making them feel a sense of connectivity.”

The sense of connectivity and representation was something that was important to co-founder Jim Cavale, who explained, “I think it’s important that athletes start to create, and, and speak into everything that we’re doing so that their fingerprints are all over this.”

Cavale highlighted that all members of AO are not all thrown into one category, but rather introduced to chapters with those similar to them. He explained that

“the chapter is based on your sport and your conference. [...] not all athletes are probably going to need the same things [...] There’s just different problems that require different solutions for different athletes in different conferences, playing different sports.”

Freeman also noted that she enjoyed the intimacy and similarities she found in the ACC Women's Basketball Chapter and other groups as “they actually give you like a safe space with other peers of yours to communicate about things that are going on.”

Although AO gives its members the opportunity to speak freely amongst themselves, it also gives them the chance to gain a bigger platform and make lasting, important connections.

Boston College freshman Elijah Strong, who features for the basketball team, says that AO caught his eye through the emphasis they placed on giving athletes a platform.

“I just dream of athletes being able to speak freely, and I believe that athletes deserve a tremendous amount of respect for what they give up for others’ entertainment,” said Strong.

Strong also elaborated that AO’s CEO and co-founder, Brandon Copeland, understood his perspectives on the difficulties that he encountered as a young college athlete. For example, what it’s “like being a young black athlete.”

Copeland, who played football at the University of Pennsylvania also enjoyed a nearly ten-year professional career in the NFL. After meeting Cavale at the Super Bowl last year, the two became partners, and Copeland’s unique perspective as a former professional and collegiate athlete allowed for the organization's slogan, ‘For Athletes. By Athletes.’

Because of Copeland’s experience, Strong also added that “he understands it’s a real-life grind to just go in and try to do the same thing every day. And that really touched me as a person because I feel like he was just being straight up with me.”

Cavale describes Copeland as the “perfect leader for what we’re building,” and given his ability to connect with athletes like Strong, this trust seems justified.

On top of providing its athletes platforms to project and peers to confide in, there are a plethora of internal benefits once athletes join the organization. Athletes are given access to legal and medical experts, brand-building opportunities, and potential mentors. Cavale further explained the organization's other efforts in making athletes money.

“We’re doing that today by bringing group licensing deals to athletes [...] Tomorrow, we’re going to maximize your income because we hope that we’re going to negotiate the collective bargaining agreement between you and your school and conference.”

In terms of NIL deals, AO also provides great benefits as they boast a “collective registry with more than 50 NIL collectives signed up.”

As a grad student, Freeman has been able to take great advantage of the AO resources in what is likely her final season as a college athlete

“For me personally, I’m not looking forward to playing professionally after college. I’m actually just going to jump right into the workforce. [...] I’ve gotten to take advantage of a lot of the resourcing pieces because they offer people that can help you with your collegiate and professional career.”

Similarly to Freeman, Syracuse athletes will have the opportunity to join the AO network and utilize its deep archive of resources to their benefit. This could bring into question whether services such as NIL guidance would need to be provided by Syracuse Athletics. Could this be a reason for universities to stand in the way of AO or embrace it because it allows them to focus on other matters?

At this point in time, despite some of these questions, it appears that AO is rapidly elevating itself to be one of the biggest players in the landscape of paying college athletes. Cavale noted that “there’s about 3000 men's and women's basketball players between the power conferences right now, and we’re past 1000 of them signed up.”

Although AO has mainly focused on recruiting in basketball and football in its early months, Cavale says that athletes across all NCAA sports will be integrated. Though the co-owner claims that the organization has not faced any major struggles up to this point, there are still some issues with getting athletes, schools, and conferences on board.

In terms of athletes, Cavale notes that the organization has had to raise its efforts in outreach because “athletes are busy, and making sure they understand what’s going on in college sports, why it matters to them and their friends, their peers, and how they can take action is important.”

Even when athletes do join up with the organization, schools, conferences, and officials are not so easy to sway. Cavale said “some of them want to keep close touch, talk often understand our strategy [...] Others won’t talk because they’re scared of that risk, or they feel threatened by us.”

One other potential issue that AO could face due to its rapid expansion is leaving some of its athletes out of the loop. Strong noted that throughout AO’s rapid expansion, they could be doing some things a bit better to support the athletes they already have on board.

“I think if the organization communicated a little bit more, and just like sent out a text, like I’m not saying you have to be in my phone 24/7. Just checking in like, ‘how’s school going? How’s the season going?’”

Despite potential concerns about inclusion and representation of all athletes in such a massive collective, Cavale was quick to note that “I feel really good about our growth, that it isn’t too fast for us,” but also added that “we do need to keep scaling up.”

At the end of the day, Cavale, Copeland, and the AO team (including Jim Boeheim) are committed to fighting for athletes' rights in what they consider to be an unavoidable outcome.

“It’s just it’s it’s inevitable that college athletes will share in the revenue the gross revenue that they produce for their institution.”

In pushing this power shift in college sports, there is no doubt that AO and their massive collective are well ahead of the curve, and are on pace to potentially break some new ground in the college athlete’s pay-for-play space.

Could this impact change some of the ways that Syracuse’s athletics department operates in the services and benefits it provides to players? It looks like we will have to wait and see.