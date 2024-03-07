Syracuse men’s basketball: final regular season totals for the Adrian Autry 1⁄4 zip tracker

As the Syracuse Orange wait to find out their first opponent in next week’s ACC Tournament, it’s a good time for us to catch up on some statistics from the regular season.

Our fashion analytics team has been putting some final alterations on the Adrian Autry 1⁄ 4 zip tracker. Syracuse’s new head coach has thrown out some new looks in his first year at the helm, including embracing the school color for a game against Miami.

That look was a winner, but one of the other new choices, this white top with the Syracuse wordmark missed the mark. This is a great look for the golf course, but it didn’t deliver a winning record on the court. Also noted this season is that the Orange staff didn’t fully coordinate their sideline looks this season, which is a nod to appreciating individuality.

The FNSI team salutes Autry’s willingness to incorporate orange and black this season, but as the team heads into the post-season we ask that his staff pay attention to these numbers as much as they heeded Chris Bell’s shooting percentage on corner 3s. The Orange are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives in DC and every little bit helps.

Here is the full statistical breakdown:

Adrian Autry 1⁄4 zip tracker 23-24 Autry 1/4 Zip W-L Home Road/Neutral Autry 1/4 Zip W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue 6-2 5-1 1-1 Grey 6-3 4-0 2-3 White 3-4 1-1 2-3 Black 3-2 2-0 1-2 Orange 2-0 2-0 0-0 Block S 10-4 8-1 2-3 Script 7-3 5-0 2-3 Wordmark 3-4 1-1 2-3 Total 20-11 14-2 6-9 Autry 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue Block S 1-1 1-1 0-0 Blue Script 5-1 4-0 1-1 Grey Block S 4-3 3-0 1-3 Grey Script 2-0 1-0 1-0 Grey No Logo 0-0 0-0 0-0 White Block S 0-0 0-0 0-0 White Script 0-0 0-0 0-0 White Wordmark 3-4 1-1 2-3 Black Block S 3-0 2-0 1-0 Black Script 0-2 0-0 0-2 Orange Block S 2-0 2-0 0-0 Total 20-11 14-2 6-9

More often than not Autry stuck with blue on the sidelines of the JMA Wireless Dome, a nice nod to that company’s logo on the building. It was a successful look for