Syracuse men’s basketball: takeaways from regular season finale at Clemson

The Syracuse Orange battled hard against the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night, but the younger, thinner squad could never find that one spark they needed, falling 90-75 at Littlejohn Coliseum. (You can personally blame me for predicting a 15-point loss.)

SU finishes the regular season 20-11 and 11-9 in conference play, along with a 14-2 record at home, 4-7 on the road, and 2-2 at neutral sites.

Here’s one final set of takeaways before postseason play:

Staying Fo-CUSE-d

Four minutes and forty-three seconds into the game, JGIII had just knocked down his first three of the night to push a Clemson run to 14-0. The game could’ve easily been over before the Orange found their footing.

To their credit, they did.

The score quickly went from 16-5 to 25-23 as balls off the glass repeatedly found their way towards Orange jerseys. Clemson ultimately won the rebounding battle 33-26, but it was close throughout and a big reason why ‘Cuse stayed within striking distance until the final 10 minutes. You can especially thank Maliq Brown, who played another underrated game with 11 boards and 12 points.

Squeezed if you do...

PJ Hall and Joe Girard combined for 46 points in strong Senior Night performances, and the limited Orange defense just couldn’t contain the pair. They truly didn’t play bad, it was just very difficult to neutralize both at the same time. Girard and others weren’t hitting many deep shots early, but once SU committed more to the driving lanes, they hit a 7/12 clip in the second half.

‘Cuse meanwhile only got three-point production off the bench, with Quadir Copeland and Kyle Cuffe hitting three trifectas each.

It’s (thankfully) one of the last times we have to ask ‘what if other guys were healthy?’

Retrospective and Looking Ahead

Three takeaways within takeaway number three:

SU still won 20 games with a first-year head coach.

With just seven healthy players, they nearly came back from the brink to get into the Bubble conversation.

It’s much more likely than not that they get an NIT invite, and possibly the chance to host a game or two in the Dome.

Most years, that would still be a sour consolation prize. But with everything that’s happened, maybe another opportunity to play in front of Orange Nation will send these guys into the offseason in the right mindset.

Or they could take us on another wild ride and run the table in the ACC Tournament. Who knows?

‘Cuse gets a chance to regroup before heading to D.C. next week. The rest of the ACC plays on Saturday, but Red’s bunch is the lucky team to have a break. The only downside is they have to wait to find out what seed they are and who they’ll be facing in the second round.

Dom will be on site at Capital One Arena with full coverage, so stay tuned.